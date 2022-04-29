ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re all fine. We’re going to be okay:' Baltimore shootout brings Highlandtown neighbors closer

By Dave Detling
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Baltimore police continue to investigate a shooting that was caught on camera Wednesday in Highlandtown.

“I heard boom, boom, boom, boom,” said Seni, who asked that we not use her full name. “I knew okay, that’s not right. Then I saw a grey car fly down the street.”

The incident neighbors describe was caught on multiple home surveillance cameras.

According to investigators the shootout occurred around 11:43 a.m.

MORE: U.S. mail truck shot during exchange of gunfire in Highlandtown

In the video you see two men shoot at what appears to be another person off camera. As bullets fly, another man can be seen ducking behind a truck.

“It was scary, said Abi Green. “It really hit me when I saw the video.”

Despite multiple rounds being fired, no one was hurt.

“We all came outside,” said Green. “A bunch of us we’re out here talking about it, making sure everything was okay. We told everyone to check their cars. We made sure everyone was safe.”

Police say three vehicles, including a mail truck was hit.

“Despite all this, this brought us closer together,” said Seni. “Last night we all gathered on the stoop, and it was nice to just talk. We walked a little bit about what happened but mainly we laughed, and you know we just said, ‘we’re all okay, we’re going to be fine.’”

Police confirm they are looking for two individuals. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

