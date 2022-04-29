17 News Special: The Kevin McCarthy Recordings

(KGET) — It has been a whirlwind week for McCarthy – and could be the worst of his political career as leaked audio reveals he was prepared to tell former President Trump to resign following the riot at the US Capitol. That audio has become the talk of Washington, and it isn’t the only phone call that’s led to the tumultuous week for McCarthy.

While Trump and many Republicans have shrugged off the tapes, calling it a distraction, some key Republicans have their eyebrows raised.

