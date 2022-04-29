ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 News Special: The Kevin McCarthy Recordings

By Maddie Gannon, Alex Fisher
 4 days ago

(KGET) — It has been a whirlwind week for McCarthy – and could be the worst of his political career as leaked audio reveals he was prepared to tell former President Trump to resign following the riot at the US Capitol. That audio has become the talk of Washington, and it isn’t the only phone call that’s led to the tumultuous week for McCarthy.

While Trump and many Republicans have shrugged off the tapes, calling it a distraction, some key Republicans have their eyebrows raised.

Should the U.S. government be involved in suppressing disinformation?

The Department of Homeland Security announced it is setting up a Disinformation Governance Board in an attempt to tackle the spread of false information.
Early indications suggest Donald Trump is unbothered by the Kevin McCarthy audio released so far. In fact, he may be pleased about it.

Donald Trump's mercurial nature had many in Washington wondering whether he would unload on GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy after hearing McCarthy's secretly recorded Jan. 10, 2021 rebuke — possibly dooming the Californian's chance to become the next House speaker.
Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
House Republicans plot to impeach Mayorkas

Enthusiasm for impeaching top Biden officials has spread from the fringes of the House Republican conference to its mainstream — foreshadowing the intense pressure Kevin McCarthy will face from his colleagues if he's Speaker next year.
GOP leaders mortified by colleagues supporting Trump insurrection: new NYT audio

Rachel Maddow shares more new audio recordings from New York Times reporters Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin in which House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise are heard lamenting the extremist language of some of their more radical colleagues and the potential for their words to incite violence.
KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

