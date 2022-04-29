ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

How you can get the Michigan blue license plate with 'Water, Winter, Wonderland'

 4 days ago
You've likely seen the new (old) Michigan license plates with the "Water, Winter, Wonderland" slogan on them. If you're looking to get one, it's very easy and costs very little.

In December, the state announced they were bringing back the plate that was reportedly used in 1965.

You also don't need to be up to renew your license plate to get it – you can get it at any time and get it online.

First, you have to go to the Department of State online services website .

Then, under vehicle transactions, click "log in to manage vehicles" and then log in using your profile. If you don't have one, you can create one. You'll need your driver's license number.

Once you're logged in, scroll down past your vehicle and then click "replace my plate." From there, you can choose the Water Winter Wonderland plate and even customize your plate number, but it can only be six digits.

The cost is $5 to replace the plate, and the SOS will send it to you.

