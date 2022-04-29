ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Michigan State’s Suzy Merchant Visits Traverse City

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2Cst_0fNc8bjx00

TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant visited Traverse City on Thursday, speaking at the Behind the Sports Mic Night held by the Great Lakes Sports Commission.

Merchant held a question and answer session at Park Place Hotel for those attending.

She was a 3-sport athlete at Traverse City Central and always enjoys making the trip back to her hometown.

“I think the one thing that we all so appreciate, when you grow up in an amazing town like Traverse City is, you know, your life goes, it gets busy, and all of the things, and then when you come home, there’s just a sense of peace about you,” Merchant said. “And Traverse City’s always been that for me, and it’s because of the people here.”

She recently reached 300 career wins with the Spartans.

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 WITL

Michigan State Police Pull Over Man For Going 132 MPH

If you have a lead foot like me, you know that terrible feeling in your gut when you look in your rearview mirror and see red and blue lights closing in on you. I remember my first speeding ticket when I was 16. I was driving home with my buddy David from a Detroit Red Wings game. It was a school night so I was trying to get home ASAP. I was going 95 in a 70 mph zone on I-96 West when in my rearview mirror I saw a Michigan State Police trooper speeding up right behind me with that giant red light spinning. I was a brand new driver and had nothing on my record. The MSP trooper gave me a ticket for 25 over but thankfully didn't write me up for reckless driving.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

The Best Small Town Bar In Michigan Is…

..somewhere you've never been...I'm almost sure of it... Is there anything better than drinking in a small town bar? Where you feel like your eavesdropping on local conversations because everybody knows each other so well?. Well, the thrillist.com has dropped a list of the best small town bars in every...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Traverse City, MI
Traverse City, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Basketball
Traverse City, MI
Basketball
Eater

An Eater’s Guide to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula

On a map, Michigan’s Upper Peninsula perches on top of Wisconsin looking a bit like a rabbit, its ears jutting into Lake Superior, back legs kicking into Lake Huron. The UP (“you-pee,” not “up”) has long attracted outdoorsy types. Every summer, droves of weekend warriors head up north from Milwaukee, Detroit, and Chicago, crossing from Lower Michigan over the 5-mile long Mackinac (mack-in-awe) Bridge or taking a puddle jumper to a small regional airport on their way to wooded cabins and remote lake houses.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suzy Merchant
WNEM

Hundreds of Carter Kits head to northern Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A truck that left Saginaw early Wednesday morning is expected to arrive in Gaylord with 400 Carter. Carter Kits are inspired by 7-year-old Carter Severs, who has autism. In each kit, there are items to help first responders and other organizations help people in traumatic situations. Some items include sensory toys, weighted blankets, noise-canceling headphones, sunglasses, and a non-verbal communication card.
SAGINAW, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Tornadoes: Where They Occur The Most – and Where They Don’t

Every spring as the weather changes, you can expect high winds…and possible tornadoes. Michigan has its share of tornadoes every year, with the majority of cyclones in the Mitten’s lower half, between Saginaw and our southern border. According to the map in the Lansing State Journal’s Tornado Archives, the area surrounding Flint appears to lead the state in the number of tornadoes. Flint is followed by Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, north of Port Huron, halfway between Detroit & Toledo, and the southwest corner of the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House of a Former Substance Abuser Near Gaylord, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This one-story house sits all by itself out in the countryside somewhere near Gaylord. No idea how old the house is, but the stairway leading down into the eerie basement is very narrow and looks a mite steep.
GAYLORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spartans
The Spun

Michigan Player Announces Transfer: College Basketball World Reacts

After one season in Ann Arbor, Michigan point guard Frankie Collins announced this weekend that he is entering the transfer portal. “I want to give a huge shoutout to the Michigan staff, players, Maize Rage and fans,” Collins said in a statement on Saturday. “Playing for this university was amazing and I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. After talking with my family we thought it was best if I explore my options and enter the transfer portal.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan women's basketball gets Oregon State transfer Greta Kampschroeder

Michigan Wolverines women's basketball got a boost of good news in the early stages of the offseason.  On Sunday, the program received a commitment from guard Greta Kampschroeder, a former McDonald's All-American who played at Oregon State this past season. Kampschroeder, a native of Naperville, Illinois, is the first McDonald's All-American to join  the Michigan women's basketball roster.  ...
NAPERVILLE, IL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how to get $25 concert tickets to over 70 Michigan shows

Concert week is returning to Metro Detroit in May, and music lovers will be able to snag tickets for a reasonable price. Starting at 10 a.m. on May 4, tickets to over 70 Metro Detroit shows hosted by Live Nation and 313 Presents will go on sale for $25. The shows are being held at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Little Caesars Arena and Fox Theatre.
DETROIT, MI
MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
743
Followers
2K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy