Michigan State’s Suzy Merchant Visits Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan State women’s basketball head coach Suzy Merchant visited Traverse City on Thursday, speaking at the Behind the Sports Mic Night held by the Great Lakes Sports Commission.

Merchant held a question and answer session at Park Place Hotel for those attending.

She was a 3-sport athlete at Traverse City Central and always enjoys making the trip back to her hometown.

“I think the one thing that we all so appreciate, when you grow up in an amazing town like Traverse City is, you know, your life goes, it gets busy, and all of the things, and then when you come home, there’s just a sense of peace about you,” Merchant said. “And Traverse City’s always been that for me, and it’s because of the people here.”

She recently reached 300 career wins with the Spartans.