Rock County Board approves resolutions for airport improvements, 911 communications center equipment

The Rock County Board of Supervisors passed a pair of resolutions in its consent agenda Thursday geared toward maintaining the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

One of the resolutions formally allows members of the county’s airport board to petition state Secretary of Transportation Craig Thompson to develop a plan for acquiring federal or state dollars to further revamp the 1,343-acre airport.

Work the county would want to pursue with additional funding would include maintenance of four taxiways and replacement of the existing automated weather station at the airport, according to the resolution.

Airport Director Greg Cullen said the current weather station is at the end of its life expectancy and said its replacement is crucial to communicating real-time weather conditions to pilots.

Estimated costs and a timetable for this additional work wouldn’t be known until after any state or federal funding is secured.

Asphalt patching planned Another measure approved in the board’s consent agenda was spending $22,800 for maintenance of asphalt surfaces in the airport’s west T hangar.

The county’s Department of Public Works will seal cracks along approximately 6,000 feet of asphalt within the hangar.

In a telephone interview with The Gazette, Cullen, who is in his fifth year as airport director, said the improvements will facilitate the recent increase in traffic at the airport.

“Right now we’re averaging about 45 to 46,000 (aircraft) operations per year, and I attribute that to our flight schools and Bessie’s Diner,” Cullen said. “Both of those have provided an opportunity for people to want to fly more.”

Cullen said the primary reason for the maintenance is to prevent damage to aircraft. If the wider-than-normal cracks aren’t filled, they could pop tires or otherwise damage landing gear.

Cullen said the work is slated to begin sometime in June after the conclusion of construction on one of the primary runways.

New radio equipment Board members also voted to use nearly $257,000 in excess sales tax revenue to purchase, license and install the new radio equipment for the Rock County Communications Center.

Coinciding with the remodeling of its building to make room for the county’s new information technology offices, the center is upgrading its technology after a recent radio system needs assessment.

As the county reaches the homestretch of a five-year upgrade project, the goal of the amendment is to avoid supply chain problems and ensure the equipment will arrive early enough so crews can begin installing it before winter.

Kathy Sukus, director at the dispatch center, said the current radio system—much of which was installed in the late 1990s to early 2000s—will no longer be supported, necessitating the need for new equipment.

Before reaching the next phase of the project in 2023, funding is needed to contract with Madison-based General Communications Inc., who will implement the upgrades to the roughly 20-year-old equipment.

Sukus also said the new technology will also help the county in its eventual shift to an IP-based system known as Next Generation 911, which will enable the public to reach dispatchers across any network-connected device.

The board passed the resolution by a 27-0 vote, with members Chris Cullen and Connie Winters absent.