PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns were dominant and easily took Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, 121-114. Deandre Ayton scored at will, ending with 25 points of 12-20 shooting. Devin Booker had a hot start but then cooled off, ending with 23 points. The Suns shot about 50.5% from the field, their sixth consecutive game shooting better than 50%.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO