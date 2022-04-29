ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues network alleging free-speech violation

NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN anchor Sage Steele has filed a lawsuit against the network alleging...

Lonzy Brewton Jr.
4d ago

Free speech is one thing, lies and conspiracy theories are alternative facts, there should be a cost for lying. Especially when you are in a position on to influence a lot people. phyllisd

The Spun

ESPN Responds To Lawsuit From Anchor Sage Steele

ESPN anchor Sage Steele recently sued the network, alleging the company retaliated against her for comments she made on Jay Cutler’s podcast. While on Cutler’s podcast, Steele questioned the network’s COVID-19 mandates. “I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is sick,” Steele said....
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

ESPN anchor Sage Steele sues after she was benched for speaking out against 'sick' vaccine mandates and Barack Obama's decision to call himself black

ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing the network for violating her free-speech rights after she was benched for publicly criticizing her employer's COVID-19 vaccine mandate and former President Barack Obama's decision to call himself black. Steele, who is bi-racial, claims ESPN temporarily benched her and forced her to issue an...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Sage Steele files lawsuit against ESPN

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is suing her employer. Joe Flint of the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Steele has filed a lawsuit against ESPN and parent company Disney. The suit accuses ESPN of taking action against Steele after she exercised her right to free speech. During an...
LAW
The Spun

Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele

Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
SPORTS
