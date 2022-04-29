Yonkers apartment superintendent to serve 3 years for assaulting tenant with ax for noise complaint
A Yonkers apartment superintendent will spend three years in state prison for assaulting a tenant with an ax.
Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah says Anan Badan confronted the victim about a noise complaint.
News 12 was told he then came back with an ax and swung at the victim.
The victim suffered bruises and cut her hand.
Badan was convicted on assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
