High school lacrosse roundup: O’Leary hits the century mark in Falcons win over NFA

Norwich — Bridget O'Leary scored her 100th career goal and finished with five goals and two assists overall Thursday to power the Fitch High School girls' lacrosse team past Norwich Free Academy 17-3 in an Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I game.

Maddy Corbiel had four goals while Rita Sefransky added two goals and three assists and Nora Casey had two goals and two assists for the Falcons (4-3, 3-1).

Molly Page scored three goals for NFA (2-7, 0-5).

In other games:

• Erin Londregan and Olivia Mayorga each scored four goals to power St. Bernard past New London 16-4 in ECC Division III action. Emily Hernandez, Liz Hannaford and Chloe Jenning added two goals apiece for the Saints (2-4, 2-2). Nadya Murphy and Malahika Paulo each had two goals for New London (0-5, 0-3).

• Emma Logel scored five goals and Ivy Goodman added three goals and four assists in Stonington's 15-6 win over Old Lyme. Gabby Dimock had three goals for the Bears (10-1). Caroline Crolius scored two goals while Ella Curtiss-Reardon and Grace Arnold each had a goal and an assist for Old Lyme (3-6).

• Sarah Newton scored seven goals and added two assists to lift Bacon Academy past RHAM 17-6. Joely Stella and Anna LeGault each added three goals and an assist while Maddox Burton had two goals and three assists for the Bobcats (5-3).

• Lily Tomczik scored five goals and added an assist in Montville's 12-10 win over Woodstock Academy in ECC Division II action. Reagan Buscetto had three goals and Maddie Koning added two for Montville (5-4, 2-3).

• Emily Gates had six goals and three assists in Waterford's 15-2 win over Ledyard in ECC Division II. Marin Mahoney had three goals and Madison Gates and Payton Smith had two each for Waterford (7-2, 5-1), which led 8-1 at halftime. Victoria Sturm had two assists. Brooke Beckwith and Helena Robinson each had a goal for Ledyard (3-5, 2-4).

• Wooster defeated The Williams School 16-6. Ally Iacobellis had two goals and an assist for Williams, while Lucy Fader, Sarah Cole, Skylar Frost and Paige Iacobellis each scored one goal.

• East Lyme lost to Guilford 15-5 in a nonleague game. Greta Schwartz and Sydney Sager had a goal and an assist each and Lily Poletto, Dani Bruno and Abbie Belleville scored goals for the Vikings (5-2).

Boys

• Anthony Gesino scored four goals and added two assists while Jack Keating and Sean McCusker each chipped in three goals and an assist in East Lyme's 16-5 win over Stonington. Drew Sager had two goals and an assist for the Vikings (6-3). Nate Huynh, Tyler Simao and Ben Massengale scored for Stonington (5-2).

• Robbie Darling scored three goals as Williams beat Wooster 10-4 in a Housatonic Valley Athletic League game. Cody Delaurentis had two goals and an assist, Brendan Li scored twice and Sterling Frost had a goal and eight ground balls for the Blues (6-3, 3-1). Samuel Kaplan scored, Brian Li had an assist and Colby Potts made 17 saves for Williams.

• Jackson Huta had three goals and an assist to lead Waterford past Bacon Academy 8-2. CJ Landry had two goals and two assists for the Lancers (7-2) and Anthony Stone, Terrance Silva and Trevor Stringer one goal each. Ethan Lavetere and Connor Gordon each had goals for Bacon (4-3).

• Evan Salen had seven goals and Eli Walters five in Fitch's 22-4 victory over Ledyard/Griswold. Tate Gordon added four goals for the Falcons (5-3) and Boden Frost and Nicholas Sawchuck each had a hat trick. Cam Reynolds and Roman Rich scored two goals each for Ledyard (2-7).