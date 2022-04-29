These four UW Huskies were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft

From quarterbacks to tight ends, from linebackers to defensive backs, and beyond, the Washington Huskies have had at least one player selected in the NFL Draft each of the past 12 seasons — and many more in the decades before.

In 2022, the program has several more standout players who could hear their names called during the three-day draft, which runs Thursday-Saturday.

So, who’s next?

Follow along throughout the weekend as The News Tribune tracks which Huskies are headed to the league.

Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie during the second half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Seattle. UCLA won 24-17. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren/AP

TRENT MCDUFFIE

Cornerback, 5-11, 193

Team: Kansas City Chiefs (from New England Patriots) | Round: 1 | Overall pick: 21

McDuffie joins a long list of former Huskies defensive backs headed to the NFL — he is the 11th player in UW’s secondary drafted in the past decade — following three impressive seasons in Seattle. He’s also the highest draft pick the Huskies have produced since defensive tackle Vita Vea was selected at No. 12 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, and first first-rounder since outside linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was also selected by the Buccaneers at No. 32 overall last spring. McDuffie made a quick — and significant — impact when he arrived in 2019, and has been a staple in the defensive backfield for the Huskies since. He started 26 of the 28 games he played in the past three seasons, finishing his career with 94 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defended, three forced fumbles and three recoveries. In his final season last fall, he had 35 tackles and six passes defended, earning All-Pac-12 first-team honors along with teammate Kyler Gordon, who is also projected as an early-round pick . McDuffie and Gordon led a Huskies secondary that allowed the fewest passing yards per game (143.3), fewest passing yards per completion (8.87) and fewest passing touchdowns (six) among FBS defenses in 2021. McDuffie was also an All-Pac-12 second-team pick in 2020 and All-Pac-12 honorable mention Freshman Defensive Player of the Year pick in 2019. He was a four-star recruit in high school after starring in the secondary at nationally-ranked St. John Bosco (Calif.). He was considered the No. 7 cornerback, No. 11 player in California and No. 61 player nationally by 247Sports.com . He held 22 offers, including programs like Alabama, LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and 10 more Pac-12 schools before choosing the Huskies. He was an All-American Bowl selection as a senior and a member of TNT’s 2019 Western 100 class .

Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon in action against Oregon State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren/AP

KYLER GORDON

Cornerback, 5-11, 194

Team: Chicago Bears | Round: 2 | Overall pick: 39

Gordon starred in the Huskies’ secondary last fall alongside first-round pick Trent McDuffie, starting each of UW’s 12 games and finishing with 45 tackles while tying for the team lead with two interceptions on his way to All-Pac-12 first-team honors. He finished his four-season career at UW with 97 tackles, the two interceptions, 12 passes defended, two forced fumbles and one recovery in 33 games. He did not miss a game with the Huskies the past three seasons, whether playing defense or special teams, and was also an All-Pac-12 honorable mention pick in 2020 and 2019. Gordon was considered a four-star recruit in the 2018 class . The Archbishop Murphy standout was ranked as the top player in Washington in the class by 247Sports, the No. 12 cornerback and No. 107 player nationally. He chose UW over offers from Notre Dame, Nebraska, Oregon, Stanford, TCU, UCLA, USC and Utah. Gordon was key in leading Archbishop Murphy to its most recent state championship his junior season in 2016, when the Wildcats topped 2A with a perfect 14-0 record. The Wildcats were 44-6 during his four seasons with the program, reached the state semifinals three times and the final in 2016 when they won the 2A title. He was an AP all-state selection as both a defensive back and all-purpose player his senior season, and a member of TNT’s 2018 Western 100 class .

Washington’s Cade Otton (87) tries to avoid a tackle as he runs with the ball against Arkansas State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

CADE OTTON

Tight end, 6-5, 250

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Round 4 | Overall pick: 106

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end, flashed brilliance during the 2020 season with the Huskies, named to the All-Pac-12 first team, when he caught 18 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 14.3 yards per catch. The 2021 season was tougher. Otton missed a couple games because of COVID-19 issues, then injured his foot in a 35-30 loss to Arizona State, which required ankle surgery. Otton suited up for eight games in his final season at UW, catching 28 passes for 250 yards and one touchdown. While his draft stock may have taken a slight hit, there was still plenty to like from the latest in a successful line of recent UW tight ends who have made the jump to the NFL. Otton was an All-American honorable mention in 2020 by Phil Steele. His Tumwater background running the Wing-T has made him an elite blocking tight end and he’s shown plenty of ability as a receiver, too. Otton, the grandson of legendary Tumwater coach and the state’s all-time winningest high school football coach Sid Otton, was The Olympian’s 2016 All-Area player of the year and a first-team selection to The News Tribune’s 2016 All-Area team . As a senior, he had 820 receiving yards at tight end and 123 tackles and three tackles as a linebacker. Otton was considered a three-star high school recruit by 247sports.com and the No. 8 rated player from Washington in the 2017 class.

Washington offensive lineman Luke Wattenberg during Washington’s NFL football Pro Day, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren/AP

LUKE WATTENBERG

Center, 6-4, 299

Team: Denver Broncos | Round: 5 | Overall pick: 171

Wattenberg spent six seasons with the Huskies and was a steady presence on UW’s offensive line the past five, starting every game each of the past four. He also showed positional versatility during his career at UW, starting 27 games at left guard, 16 at center and five at left tackle during the past five seasons. He started all 12 games for the Huskies at center last fall. He earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention nods in both 2020 and 2021. Wattenberg was considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports out of JSerra Catholic (Calif.), the No. 16 offensive guard nationally and No. 38 player in California in the 2016 class. He also held offers from Boston College, Cal, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Nebraska, Oregon State, UCLA, USC, Utah and WSU. He was also a member of TNT’s 2016 Western 100 class .

This story will be updated.