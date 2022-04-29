Local roundup: Bacon baseball stays unbeaten with win over Waterford

Waterford — The Bacon Academy baseball team improved to 10-0 with a 7-5 win over Waterford on Thursday.

The Bobcats scored five runs in the first inning with two outs, then added single runs in the second and fifth innings. Jack Novak (5-0) earned the win, pitching 6.1 innings, and Josh Abrose picked up the save. Alex Blanchette had three hits to spark a 10-hit attack and Alex Pulse added a two-run double.

Evan McCue had three hits and four RBI for Waterford (8-4), which committed six errors.

In other games:

• Bryson Plante had a single and home run to power Norwich Free Academy past Montville 15-3 in a game that ended after five innings because of the mercy rule. Connor Doyle and Anthony Sanchez each had two hits and winning pitcher Dominic Pontbriant went the distance, striking out three and allowing four hits for the Wildcats (2-8). Chaz Terni had two hits for Montville (2-9).

• Connor Tukey had three hits and winning pitcher Alex Dreyfus chipped in a single, double and two RBI in East Lyme's 10-0 shutout of New London in a game that lasted five innings due to the mercy rule. John Bureau had a single and two RBI for East Lyme (7-4). New London (5-6) finished with two hits.

• Jeremiah Bobbi had two hits and scored two runs in Lyman Memorial's 7-4 win over Griswold. Winning pitcher Josh Person allowed two hits in six innings for the Bulldogs (9-2). Evan Gilgenbach had two hits for Griswold (4-8).

• Fitch rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and beat Ledyard 10-8. Donte Valentine had two hits and drove in three runs and Matt Robinson and Lukas McAlister had two hits each for Fitch (9-3). Zion Fraser and Robert Moynihan each scored twice and had two hits for Ledyard (3-8).

• Killingly beat Wheeler 8-1. Kyle Kessler doubled and scored a run for Wheeler (3-7).

• Grasso Tech beat Cheney Tech 9-3 in a Connecticut Technical Conference game on Wednesday. Jaivon Velez had two hits and scored twice, Rey Hidalgo singled, tripled and scored twice and Jesus Sanchez tripled and drove in two runs for Grasso (4-3).

• Aidan Whitten went the distance for the win as St. Bernard beat Griswold 4-2 on Wednesday. Martin Light had two hits and two RBI and Bryce Morrissette drove in two runs for the Saints (4-4). Nolan Webster doubled and scored a run for Griswold (4-7).

H.S. boys' tennis

• Danny Sapozhnikov and Jiauri Peng won their singles matches and East Lyme remained undefeated, handing Ledyard its first loss, 4-3. The teams of Rohan Purohit-Raj Boopathy and Matthew Bradley-Riley Walsh won for the Vikings (5-0). Matt Bourguignon and Sebastian Fieldsend won for Ledyard (5-1), which also won No. 3 doubles by forfeit.

H.S. girls' tennis

• Julia Mielguj, Charlotte Beaulieu, Maddie Beaulieu and Fiza Shariff won their singles matches in Fitch's 5-2 win over Woodstock. The No. 2 doubles duo of Sophie Ash and Katelyn Cervini also won for the Falcons (4-3).

H.S. boys' golf

• Owen Lanuza was the medalist with a 40, leading Waterford past East Lyme 7-0 and Montville 5.5-1.5 at Great Neck Country Club. Montville defeated East Lyme 4-3. Tyler Moore shot a team-low 41 for East Lyme (2-4) while Morgun Whittaker led Montville (7-1) with a 45. Waterford is 4-3.

• Led by medalist Joshua Lavender, who fired a 38, Norwich Tech defeated Kaynor Tech 185-264 at Norwich Golf Course. Joshua James, Jake Darras and Chase Nichols each had a 49 for Norwich Tech (5-1).

• Medalist Nat McCormack shot a 40 and Jack Kramer and Elliot Reese also won their matches in Fitch's 5-2 win over Bacon Academy. The Falcons improved to 3-2. Alex Gallardo and Ryan Claffey posted wins for Bacon (0-5).

• Nolan Blewitt and Norman Sylvestre each fired a 52 for Grasso Tech in a loss to O'Brien Tech at Pequot Golf Club. Grasso (1-6) scored a 200, losing by 27 strokes.

• Kieran Boscoe was the medalist with a 46, leading Wheeler past Plainfield 7-0 at Stonington Country Club. Brady Sadowski fired a 51 for Wheeler (2-1).

• Pat Flanagan earned medalist honors with a 41 in Old Lyme's Shoreline Conference loss to Morgan, which won the team medal points 185-202 at Black Hall Club. Old Lyme is 1-4, 1-4.

• Medalist Cameron Seiffert shot a 38 and Harrison Giambattista had a 41 in Killingly's 6-1 win over NFA at Connecticut National Golf Club. Killingly (3-0) won the team medal point 167-184. Nick Wigfield shot a team-low 44 for the Wildcats (5-2).

College baseball

• Mitchell College dropped its third straight game for the first time this season, suffering a 5-1 loss at Salve Regina. East Lyme's Owen Robbins had an RBI double for the Mariners (23-10), who managed just four hits against six different pitchers and have scored just two runs in the last two games. Ryan Solimine took the loss, allowing eight hits and four runs in five innings.

H.S. girls' track

• Lyman Memorial beat Putnam 129-4 in its ECC Division IV opener on Wednesday, also beating Windham Tech 105-35. Leah Comeroski and Morgan Tartaglia won three events each for the Bulldogs (4-0). Comeroski won the 100 (12.95), 200 (29.4) and long jump (15-5) and Tartaglia won the shot put (22-10), discus (73-7) and javelin (77-1). Kasey Cook, Helen Blakeslee and Kristen Goodrich won two events each for Lyman.

• Jen Whipple won three events as Bacon Academy beat New London 98-39 in an ECC Division II meet on Wednesday. Whipple took the shot put (37-0), discus (95-2) and javelin (65-1) for Bacon (3-0, 1-0). Jordan Malloy won 1,600 (5:41.3) and 800 (2:39) and Katelyn Novak won the long jump (13-6) and triple jump (28-7) for Bacon. Darielys Arnold (100) and Akheena Farrior-Parcak (200) won events for New London (1-4, 1-1).

• Ailish Farquhar took first in the 100 and triple jump while Kate Littler won the 400 and 800, pacing Ledyard past Killingly 111-26 Wednesday. Tori Schweitzer finished first in the 3,200 and Ella Stephenson won the 200 for the Colonels.

H.S. boys' track

• Bacon Academy beat New London 119-30 in an ECC Division II meet on Wednesday. Ryan Moores, Nick Mancini, Jake Martino and Peter Walsh were double-winners for Bacon (2-1, 1-0). Moores won the 800 (2:09) and 1,600 (4:49.6), Mancini won the 100 (11.7) and 200 (24.4), Martino won the shot put (41-10.5) and discus (150-1) and Walsh won the javelin (146-6) and high jump (5-4). Shea Quashie won the 300 hurdles for New London (1-4, 1-1).

• Jaden Tetlow (shot put, javelin), Jonas Regondola (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Hayden Baber (1,600, 3,200) each won two individual events in Ledyard's 125-18 win over Killingly on Wednesday.

Men's lacrosse

• Mitchell College ended the regular season with a 17-0 victory over Eastern Nazarene in New England Collegiate Conference play on Wednesday. It was the Mariners' largest margin of victory since 2016 and their first shutout since 2011. John Porcelli led the offense with a career-high five goals while Aidan Messuri added four goals and two assists. Weston Schumacher finished with a hat trick and James Giovanniello chipped in two goals and three assists. Mitchell led 8-0 after one quarter. The Mariners are 4-11 overall, 2-2 in the NECC.

Women's lacrosse

• Katie Martel had a game-high five goals as Springfield held on for an 11-10 win over Coast Guard in the regular-season finale on Wednesday. Coast Guard took an 8-7 lead with 10:28 left in the third quarter before the Pride scored four straight taking an 11-8 lead with 10:08 left.

Springfield improved to 11-5 overall and 8-1 in the NEWMAC while Coast Guard finished the regular season 10-6 overall and 6-3 in the conference. The Pride finished in a three-way tie for first in the conference. Coast Guard will be the fourth seed in the NEWMAC tournament and host fifth-seeded Wheaton in the quarterfinals at noon Saturday. Gianna Cascio led Coast Guard with three goals and Devon McCue made 10 saves.