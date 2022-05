The Kansas City Chiefs went with a defensive player with the first of their two first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After receiving the 21st overall pick from the New England Patriots in a trade, the Chiefs picked Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie .

New England received the 29th, 94th and 121st picks in the deal.

