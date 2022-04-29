ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Upstate soccer team’s season canceled due to ineligible player

By Sophia Radebaugh
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w07fq_0fNc4m1Q00

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Wren High School boys’ soccer season is over after the South Carolina High School League said they had an ineligible player.

“It is heart wrenching. These boys have worked so hard and put in so many hours. For this to happen at the last hour,” said soccer mom Anna Steele.

The team was told this week, right before playoffs, that their season is done and every game they’ve played up to this point does not count.

“They’ve already missed a complete year because of COVID and then basically last year was an odd year also for quarantine and various reasons, and now for this to happen,” Steele said.

The issue is with one of Wren’s players, Ethan Gilstrap, who is dual enrolled as a junior at Anderson Christian School and an online school, Silicon Valley High School.

Last year, his mom, Kristi Gilstrap, said he got accepted to play soccer for Wren High School, because both Anderson Christian and Silicon Valley don’t have a competitive team.

Wildfire closes portion of Blue Ridge Parkway in NC

In South Carolina High School League rules, a player who is homeschooled, goes to a charter school, a virtual school or governor’s school without the sports team of their choice, can play at the public school they’re zoned for.

The Gilstraps said they thought they were in the clear, until just days ago when the South Carolina High School League said otherwise.

Since Ethan also is enrolled in a private school, which is not stated in the by-laws, he was considered ineligible.

Parents with kids on the team said they’re furious with this decision.

“I mean I don’t even have words that can describe, that the time and effort and hour, and they’re going to have to pay for, whatever, I keep trying to describe it and I can’t come up with the proper words,” said Steele.

Wren High School sent a statement to 7News, taking the blame for the situation.

“Unfortunately, an error was made by the Athletic Department in the interpretation of eligibility requirements for charter school, home school, and private school students during the eligibility process for spring sports,” the statement said. “This was a simple mistake.”

Since Ethan will be staying at Anderson Christian School, he has also been told he can’t play soccer at the public high school level next year, which will be his senior year.

Kristi Gilstrap told 7News that she has been advised by a lawyer not to make an official comment.

7News reached out to the South Carolina High School League for a comment. There was no response as of this publication.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Monday’s high school playoffs

Mann and Dorman each protected their home fields in Monday night 5A upper state playoffs openers in boys soccer. Here are Monday night’s boys scores: 5A Mann 4 Spartanburg 0 Dorman 3 Mauldin 0 Riverside 3 Woodmont 0 Hanna 4 Wade Hampton 1 B. Springs 1 Spring Valley 0 (F/PK) 4A Westside 2 Irmo 1 […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Final set of SCBCA state baseball rankings released on Monday

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – The final set of South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association (SCBCA) high school baseball rankings were released this morning. The playoffs will begin for our Grand Strand and Pee Dee teams on Tuesday, May 13. Our local teams are in bold below. Class 5A: 1. Blythewood2. Lexington3. River Bluff4. Berkeley5. Carolina Forest6. Clover7. Dorman8. JL Mann9. Summerville10. Boiling Springs Class […]
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Anderson County, SC
Anderson County, SC
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer Mom#Home School#Online School#Anderson Co#Covid#Anderson Christian School#Wren High School
WSPA 7News

Prison guards charged with murder in inmate beating

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said three Florida correctional officers have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a handcuffed prisoner who threw urine at one of the officers. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the arrests Thursday. The department said the inmate was beaten after being handcuffed February 14 while being […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WSPA 7News

Mom arrested following shoplift in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was charged with shoplifting Friday at Walmart in Spartanburg. According to the Spartanburg Police Department, police responded to a call around 5:36 p.m. in reference to three women shoplifting at Walmart located at 2151 East Main Street. Police said, upon arrival, an asset protection officer informed police that a […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

2 teens, 2 adults arrested with multiple charges

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (WSPA) – Two teens and two adults were arrested Monday for multiple crimes. According to Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the patrol division responded in the early morning to a reference of suspicious subjects in the area of Old Gilberttown Road. A deputy noticed a Dodge truck driving without their lights on, authorities said. […]
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WSPA 7News

Police: 6 men wanted for theft crimes

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department needs the public’s help finding six men with open warrants for larceny and other crimes. The crimes were committed in various locations in Asheville over the past few months according to police. The police department said investigators are looking for the following suspects: Alex Andrew Ranney, 29, […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Detective: Teen executed wounded teens who had shot him

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A teenager who authorities said came back to intentionally kill two men he had wounded in a shootout has been charged with murder. Police said 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman was a passenger in a car on a street in Rock Hill Tuesday night when two men fired into the vehicle. Investigators […]
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies arrest Westminster woman on drug trafficking charge

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster woman Saturday on multiple charges including trafficking in methamphetamine. According to the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Whitney Sloan Peay, of Sunshine Circle, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 8:50 p.m. She was also charged with two counts of possession with […]
WESTMINSTER, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy