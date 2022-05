PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the National Weather Service-Paducah, a brief tornado touched down southwest of Brewer in Perry County Missouri on Saturday, April 30. The NWS reports an EF0 tornado with peak winds of 85 miles per hour touched down at 5:02 p.m. and was on the ground 0.1 miles with a maximum width of 50 yards.

PERRY COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO