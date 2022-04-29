ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

RI House of Representatives Votes to Ban Sale of Animal Fur

By Christian Winthrop
Newport Buzz
Newport Buzz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yWQ4u_0fNc4Wqg00

The House of Representatives today passed legislation (2022-H 7361) sponsored by House Majority Whip Katherine S. Kazarian which would prohibit the sale, offer of sale, trade or distribution of animal fur products within Rhode Island.

“Farming fur is not only cruel and inhumane to the poor animals trapped in cramped and filthy cages waiting to be killed and skinned, but it also poses significant health and environmental threats to the state. From fur farms being documented as possible outbreak sites of dangerous zoonotic diseases, such as coronaviruses, to the energy intensive processes that are required, as well as, the potential air and water run off contamination from the hazardous metals and chemicals that are used, fur farming poses a threat to ourselves and the environment. There was a time when animal furs were crucial to our survival, but that time has long passed and we must do the right thing and end this cruel and unnecessary practice of producing and selling animal furs for fashion purposes,” said Whip Kazarian (D-Dist. 63, East Providence).

Fur products are defined as any article of clothing or covering for any part of the body, or any fashion accessory, including, but not limited to, handbags, shoes, slippers, hats, earmuffs, scarves, shawls, gloves, jewelry, key chains, toys or trinkets and home accessories and decor that is made in whole or in part of fur. Any animal skin or part that is to be converted into leather, cowhide with the hair attached, lambskin or sheepskin with the fleece attached and the pelt or skin of any animal that is preserved through taxidermy, or for the purpose of taxidermy, are not considered fur products.

Exemptions to the proposal include used products by an individual, excluding a retail transaction, nonprofit organization or second hand store, including a pawn shop and fur products required for use in the practice of a religion.

Penalties for violating the act are for a first violation, a civil penalty of up to $500; for a second violation that occurred within one year of a previous violation, a civil penalty of up to $750; and for a third violation that occurred within one year of a second violation, a civil penalty $1,000.

The legislation now heads to the Senate for consideration where Sen. Dawn Euer (D-Dist. 13, Newport, Jamestown) has introduced the bill (2022-S 2646).

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Comments / 9

Michelle Lynn Jennings
3d ago

because this is the most important issue that needs immediate attention... so now let me get this straight, drugs, no longer criminal, yet real fur, is illegal? ok, now we see why this country is in the crapper!! GREAT JOB SNOWFLAKES

Reply
3
sweetie
3d ago

Omg! RI is the armpit of the country! High gas prices, businesses can’t get people to hire, rated high as state for the worst drivers and doing business in, Gov refuses to repeal gas tax to help his people but let’s ban straws and real fur!!! Who today wears real fur!!

Reply
2
Related
Newport Buzz

Rhode Island Senate Passes Plastic Bag Ban

The Rhode Island Senate today passed the Plastic Waste Reduction Act that was introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence). The legislation (2022-S 2446) is designed to reduce the use of plastic bags by retail establishments by offering recyclable bag options and providing penalties for violations.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Newport Buzz

RI Senate Passes Dawn Euer Bill That Removes Mail Ballot Witness Signature Requirement And Other Safeguards

The Senate today approved the Let RI Vote Act, legislation sponsored by Sen. Dawn Euer to “improve access and opportunities” to vote in Rhode Island. The bill makes permanent several elections provisions put in place in 2020 to protect voters during the pandemic, including wider use of mail ballots, which helped result in a record number of Rhode Islanders casting votes that year.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
City
East Providence, RI
Newport, RI
Government
City
Jamestown, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Newport Buzz

Sen. Dawn Euer Announces Re-Election Campaign

Senator Dawn Euer announced today that she is running for re-election to the state senate in District 13, representing Newport and Jamestown. She is currently serving her second full-term in the Rhode Island Senate. “This past year brought many challenges to Rhode Island, but it also brought chances for progress....
NEWPORT, RI
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fur Farming#Animal Skin
The Independent

Florida Republican says Democrats’ peaceful protest against redistricting was worse than Capitol riot

Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Newport Buzz

Week in Review at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the rhode Island General Assembly this week. § Senate passes legislation on plastic, reusable bags. The Senate passed legislation (2022-S 2446) introduced by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-Dist. 4, North Providence, Providence) that would reduce the use of plastic bags by retail establishments by offering recyclable bag options and providing penalties for violations. The measure now moves to the House, where similar legislation (2022-H 7065) has been introduced by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett). The Senate also passed legislation (2022-S 2048) introduced by Sen. Walter S. Felag, Jr. (D-Dist. 10, Warren, Bristol, Tiverton) that would repeal the sales tax on reusable retail bags. The measure now moves to the House, where similar legislation (2022-H 7240) has been introduced by Rep. June Speakman (D-Dist. 68, Warren, Bristol).
U.S. POLITICS
97.5 WOKQ

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in New Hampshire?

Camping is HUGE in New Hampshire and Northern New England in general! Families come from far and wide to enjoy a sweet escape in our fantastic campgrounds. Some folks prefer a more "one with nature" traditional approach to camping, with a tent, sleeping bag, etc. But if you can swing it, I think an RV is the way to go! You can still enjoy mother nature and her beautiful bounty, but at the end of the day, you get to close a real door and know you are not going to be a midnight snack for a family of bears. Plus, some are REALLY tricked out with TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems and more!
CARS
Newport Buzz

Newport Buzz

Newport, RI
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Best of Newport, RI. Newport Buzz is the leading News Source for Breaking News, What's New and To-Do in Newport, RI.

 http://www.thenewportbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy