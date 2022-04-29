ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, OR

Police: Man stabbed multiple times while driving in Polk County

By Matt Rawlings
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hsiMu_0fNc4BYf00

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was stabbed multiple times while driving in Polk County by a female passenger early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police say that the 56-year-old man was stabbed while driving in a rural area before driving to a friend’s house. The friend took the victim to West Valley Hospital.

Upon arriving on scene, officers learned that the victim was transported to Salem Hospital. Medical staff said that the man suffered severe injuries to his arm and shoulder.

Salem Police: Father shot his son during dispute

Officers identified Adele Uber as the alleged attacker later in the day. Uber was arrested and booked in the Polk County Jail on multiple assault charges and unlawful use of a weapon. All charges are related to domestic violence.

As this is an ongoing investigation, no additional details will be released. If you are able to provide any additional information regarding this case, please contact Detective Shorter at 503-623-9251.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, OR
Polk County, OR
Crime & Safety
Salem, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Salem, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Driving#Violent Crime#Salem Hospital#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash

Five-year-old Kai Banderas of Redmond, thrown from a car in last Friday's violent Bend Parkway crash, is back home from a Portland hospital, on the mend from serious facial injuries, while his shaken mom is very thankful and grateful that things didn't turn out far worse. The post Redmond boy, 5, back home recovering from serious facial injuries after Bend Parkway crash appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy