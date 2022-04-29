ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

First case of human bird flu virus detected in the U.S

By Mid-Michigan NOW newsroom
nbc25news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLORADO - The CDC has confirmed today that a Colorado man has tested positive for avian influenza A(H5) virus (H5 bird flu). This incident marks the first official human case associated with...

nbc25news.com

Comments / 0

