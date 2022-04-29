ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, AR

Malvern band director struck and killed by car while helping others

By Gary Burton Jr.
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HEb8d_0fNc33gj00

MALVERN, Ark. – The Malvern School District family is mourning the loss of their longtime band director, 60-year-old Kenneth Williams.

Mr. Williams was hit and killed by a car Tuesday afternoon on interstate-30 near mile marker 86 in Hot Springs county.

The Malvern school district tells us that Williams was heading back to Malvern from a regional band directors meeting in Arkadelphia when he stopped to assist the victims involved in a separate accident.

Bentonville teacher receives $25K education award

Jon Stevenson, Malvern Assistant Band Director says his mentor, leader and friend, Mr. William was “always willing to help someone no matter what.”

Tragically, Williams left this earth by doing just that, helping others.

Another man was injured in this accident. No one is being charged.

The director’s podium and office at Malvern High School were left empty as the sound of music softly filled the band room

Kaitlyn McGuire, senior band member says it felt like “Mr. Williams was invincible.”

No on in the Malvern family could believe it when they found out the long-time band director had died.

For senior Caleb Cogburn, the pain hit differently. He says he had just buried a close friend. His friend is a former Malvern High School Student.

“I was just getting over his passing and now with this. It’s just really hard.”

It’s hard for everyone, including the ISS Teacher, Jamari McCollum who had a special connection with Williams.

“I had the opportunity of being a student and a co-worker,” said McCollum who was in the band from 5 th to 9 th grade.

McCollum says, “if you don’t have a passion for music, it’s like he [Williams] could instill it in you.”

He says this went for everyone, no matter what grade you were in.

Senior band member, Marissa Lafayette says Mr. Williams “”was like a father figure to most of us.”

Williams spent 32-years as the Malvern Band director and every day he brought energy and passion, which students kept note of.

LRSD Board picks final candidate for superintendent

Senior band member, Kaitlyn McGuire to see someone “so passionate about one thing, it makes you wonder what could I be so passionate about.”

Now, many students are passionate about keeping Mr. Willams’ legacy alive

No matter how long the school is here, I think that Mr. Williams’ presents will always be here. Whether it’s 30 years in the future, he is still going to be here with you,” said senior band member, Emily Brewster.

The visitation for Mr. Ken Williams will be held this Saturday, April 30th at Regency Funeral Home in Malvern from 6 to 8 pm.

His funeral will be held Sunday, May 1st at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Malvern starting at 2:30 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arkadelphia, AR
City
Malvern, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Accidents
City
Hot Springs, AR
City
Bentonville, AR
Malvern, AR
Crime & Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas woman killed in night club shooting

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning when gunfire rang out inside a busy night club. Investigators said 31-year-old Shaquenna Wilson was shot inside the “50/50 Club” in Forrest City, Arkansas. Her sister, Bianca Anderson, is beside herself with grief. “She didn’t deserve to die like that,” Anderson said. “We gonna […]
FORREST CITY, AR
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OHP: 2 Juveniles, 2 Adults Killed In Crash In Adair County, 6 Others Hospitalized

The Westville community in Adair County is mourning after four people were killed in a head-on crash in Watts on Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers say that the crash occurred around 5:50 p.m. along US-59 near Baker Feed Mill Road when a 2014 Ford 3500 van that was carrying 10 passengers crashed head-on with a 1991 Dodge Ram. Troopers said nine of the passengers in the van were juveniles.
ADAIR COUNTY, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Mile Marker#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Music
FOX 16 News

LRPD: Officers investigating suicide near River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating what they believe to be a suicide near the River Market Thursday. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the area of Markham Street near Scott Street. Police also noted that the intersections on Markham between Scott and Main Streets are closed. […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating two overnight deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police said they are investigating two separate overnight deaths. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the first death happened in the 2700 block of South Schiller Street just before midnight. Police said the victim was found dead. Police said the other death happened in the 4400 block of […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy