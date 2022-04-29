ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FSIS issues alert on frozen chicken products

By Rhett Baxley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKHWW_0fNc2LSL00

WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Th e U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) frozen chicken products. The products did not receive the benefit of import reinspection. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The RTE frozen chicken products were produced on April 14 and 16, 2022. The following products are subject to this public health alert [ view labels ]:

  • 12.5 oz. tray in-box packages containing “TRADER JOES BUTTER CHICKEN WITH BASMATI RICE” with best by dates of April 14, 2023, and April 16, 2023, and lot codes “208068” and “208228.”
  • 8.5 oz. bag in-box packages containing “TRADER JOES MINI CHICKEN TIKKA SAMOSAS” with a best by date of April 14, 2023, and lot code “208072” and “207772.”

The products bear the Canadian establishment seal “913.” These items were shipped to Trader Joe’s locations in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

RECALL: Gorton’s fish sandwich fillets may contain bone fragments

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness or reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding this public health alert can contact Aliya’s Food Unlimited President Noorudin Jiwani at (780) 964-2266 or noorudin.jiwani@chefbombay.com .

Ground beef recalled due to E. coli

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov .

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville native dies in crash amid severe Oklahoma weather

KAY COUNTY, Okla. (WEHT) — Three University of Oklahoma students passed away Friday night after their vehicle was hit by a semi-truck during severe weather conditions. One of those students, Central High School graduate Drake Brooks, was an Evansville native. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials confirm Drake H. Brooks, 22, of Evansville, Nicholas K. Nair, 20, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Industry
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Business
State
Oregon State
Washington, DC
Health
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
WEHT/WTVW

Gary man convicted in 2020 slayings of 2 teenage boys

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A Gary man was sentenced to 130 years in prison Friday after being convicted in the 2020 killings of two teenage boys found shot to death in a northwest Indiana home. A Lake County jury found 37-year-old Alvino Amaya, 37, guilty of two counts of murder and a firearm enhancement […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frozen Food#Butter Chicken#Chicken Tikka#Fsis#Rte#Canadian
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police warns to call 911 if you see this man

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen this man? Tell City Police say they are looking for Perry M. Scroggins after he ran from officers near Old Highway Road in Tell City. Police say Scroggins is a blue-eyed white man with short brown hair. He is approximately 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 lbs. Information provided […]
TELL CITY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Industry
WEHT/WTVW

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WEHT/WTVW

Angel Mounds seeks public help to identify riders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Do you recognize the individuals pictured below? If you do, Angel Mounds could use your help. The state historic site posted on social media Sunday evening looking to identify the riders. Angel Mounds says the individuals have been riding motorized vehicles on their hiking/mountain biking trails. According to a spokesperson, all […]
CARS
WEHT/WTVW

Ukrainians plead for Mariupol rescue; Russian advance crawls

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces fought village by village Saturday to hold back a Russian advance through the country’s east, while the United Nations worked to broker a civilian evacuation from the last Ukrainian stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol. An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in the city, and […]
POLITICS
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy