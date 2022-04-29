ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Still no leads after increased reward in toddler’s killing

By Todd Wilson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one day after announcing an increase in the reward for capturing the killer of Kaleb Watson, police are no closer to arresting who’s responsible. “It’s not a dollar amount that you can put on the hurt that’s coming from that family,” a woman, who only wanted to be identified as...

