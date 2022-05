LAS VEGAS – Zyon McCollum became the 20th Sam Houston Bearkat to be drafted into the NFL on Saturday when he was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team took McCollum in the fifth round of the draft and the 157th overall pick, making him the first Kat to have his name called during the draft since PJ Hall was selected 57th overall by the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

