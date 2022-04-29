Chris Paul leads Suns to Western Conference semis with perfect game vs. Pelicans

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night with a 115-109 win on the back of a perfect, 14-for-14 night from point guard Chris Paul.

Paul finished with 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds on the night, making all 14 of his shots, including one three-pointer. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to finish an NBA game with more shots without a miss.

The Suns trailed by 10 at halftime, but rallied and the two teams traded the lead often in the second half. After New Orleans took a 104-103 lead with two minutes left, Phoenix went on a 7-0 run to take a six-point lead that it didn't relinquish.

In his first game back from a hamstring injury, Devin Booker finished with only 13 points in 32 minutes on the floor. He made one of his six three-point attempts and five of 12 field goals on the night.

The Suns, who finished the 2021-22 season with the NBA's best record, will face either the Dallas Mavericks or Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals.