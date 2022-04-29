ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Chris Paul leads Suns to Western Conference semis with perfect game vs. Pelicans

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YywXT_0fNc0vrZ00
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night with a 115-109 win on the back of a perfect, 14-for-14 night from point guard Chris Paul.

Paul finished with 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds on the night, making all 14 of his shots, including one three-pointer. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to finish an NBA game with more shots without a miss.

The Suns trailed by 10 at halftime, but rallied and the two teams traded the lead often in the second half. After New Orleans took a 104-103 lead with two minutes left, Phoenix went on a 7-0 run to take a six-point lead that it didn't relinquish.

In his first game back from a hamstring injury, Devin Booker finished with only 13 points in 32 minutes on the floor. He made one of his six three-point attempts and five of 12 field goals on the night.

The Suns, who finished the 2021-22 season with the NBA's best record, will face either the Dallas Mavericks or Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Jason Kidd Slams Rudy Gobert After Eliminating Jazz

Apparently, eliminating the Utah Jazz from the Western Conference playoffs wasn’t enough for Jason Kidd. The Dallas Mavericks coach still has Jazz center Rudy Gobert on his mind as the Mavs get set to open Game 1 of their series Monday night in Phoenix. And it wasn’t exactly complimentary...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilt Chamberlain
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Devin Booker
Yardbarker

LeBron James Considering Not Signing Contract Extension with LA

LeBron James knows what he wants, whether it is playing with his son Bronny James in the future, or finding a way to win another championship. There is a lot for the superstar to think about with next year being his 20th season. With that said, does that mean James will choose to stay in Los Angeles longer to battle it out for the Lakers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Conference#The Phoenix Suns#Espn#Phoenix Suns Lrb Suns#The Dallas Mavericks
NESN

Celtics-Bucks Ref Had No Idea About This Celebrity Sitting Courtside

Scott Foster managed to rile up NBA Twitter even before the latest game he officiated tipped off. Foster was on duty for the series opener between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday afternoon. As players warmed up for Game 1 at TD Garden, a mic’d-up Foster sought out fellow referee Ed Malloy for insight on a certain celebrity sitting courtside. Foster evidently never has heard any of Jack Harlow’s music, as he had no idea who the hip hop star was.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Video: Draymond Green’s Reaction To Ejection Is Going Viral

The Golden State Warriors suffered a setback in Sunday’s second-round opener against the Memphis Grizzlies when Draymond Green got tossed for a Flagrant 2 foul. Late in the second quarter of the Game 1 contest, Green grabbed Brandon Clarke by the jersey and dragged him down to stop an easy dunk. While the Warriors forward appeared to try and protect Clarke from a harsh fall, the officials still ejected him.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Keeps Taking Shots At Donovan Mitchell After Utah Jazz Elimination: "What’s He Doing Now? Is That What Superstars Do?”

Shaquille O'Neal isn't shy to share his opinions about the world, the United States, and even less about the NBA. The Big Diesel, as one of the most dominant players of all time, has a respected voice in the association. Shaq doesn't hesitate to call out people who don't put the maximum effort regardless of who gets offended by his words.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

32K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy