Eagles trade up to No. 13 to select Georgia DT Jordan Davis

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 13 pick. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles traded the No.15 pick, with a fourth-rounder (124) and two fifth-round draft picks (162, 166) to the Houston Texans for the No. 13 selection.

Jordan played in 14 games last season for the Bulldogs, finishing with 32 tackles and five sacks.

Jordan was a 2021 consensus All-American, winning the Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year) and the John Outland Trophy (Most Outstanding Interior Lineman). Jordan also finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

The 6-foot-6 defensive tackle spent all four years at Georgia playing for the Bulldogs. Jordan finished with 90 tackles and seven sacks in 41 games.

ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold ranked Davis No. 14 on ESPN's Top 100 Prospects.

"The Outland Trophy winner will immediately have an impact against the run given his tendency to turn one-on-one blocks into confetti," Legwold wrote. "He has a rare combination of size and speed."