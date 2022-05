LAS VEGAS (SILVER STAR NATION) — The Dallas Cowboys used pick 129 to add depth at the tight end position, selecting the Wisconsin TE Jake Ferguson in the fourth round. Ferguson’s pedigree is Wisconsin football. His grandfather, Barry Alvarez, was head coach of the Badgers from 1990 until 2005, and athletic director at Wisconsin from 2004 until 2021. His father, Brad Ferguson, played linebacker from 1986 to 1988. His brother, Joe, played safety from 2013 until 2017 for the Badgers.

