ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs trade with Patriots, select Trent McDuffie

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34CTpO_0fNc0UE400

LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — The Kansas City Chiefs were set to pick 29 and 30 in the first round, but they traded up to pick no. 21 to select Washington corner back, Trent McDuffie.

The Chiefs sent picks 29, 94 and 121 to the Patriots in exchange for the 21st pick.

It’s no surprise that the Chiefs selected McDuffie, a player that can add to the secondary. Kansas City was hoping to add to their defensive back core and now they’ve got McDuffie, who fell a few spots to no. 21.

The Chiefs next pick is set for no. 30 in the first round.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Football
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
NESN

Patriots Reportedly Cut Running Back After Selecting Two In NFL Draft

The New England Patriots cleared out some space in their suddenly crowded running back room Monday. Two days after selecting South Dakota State’s Pierre Strong (fourth round) and South Carolina’s Kevin Harris (sixth round) on the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Patriots released veteran ball-carrier Devine Ozigbo, according to a report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Racy Honeymoon Photos Shared By Patrick Mahomes’ Wife

Patrick Mahomes and his new bride, Brittany Mahomes, appeared to enjoy their honeymoon. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his longtime partner, Brittany, were married during a ceremony in Hawaii. They enjoyed a tropical honeymoon, too. Brittany Mahomes shared some racy photos on social media of herself in a bathing...
KANSAS CITY, KS
NESN

Patriots UDFA Tracker: D’Eriq King Among New England Signees

The 2022 NFL Draft is over, but the New England Patriots aren’t finished assembling their rookie class. The end of Round 7 marked the start of the undrafted free agent signing period, with teams scrambling to sign players who did not hear their names called on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
NESN

David Ortiz Welcomes Patriots Sixth-Round Draft Pick To New England

It’s not everyday your childhood idol gives you a shoutout out Twitter, but for Chasen Hines, that’s exactly what he got on Sunday. The New England Patriots drafted the LSU guard in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hines had a passion for baseball growing up. He wore the No. 34 and looked up to MLB Hall of Famer David Ortiz.
NFL
NESN

Patriots Draft Recap: Full Rundown Of New England’s 11 Selections

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. The New England Patriots selected a total of 11 players, from Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange with the 29th overall pick in the first round to Michigan offensive tackle Andrew Stueber with pick No. 245 in the seventh. Between those two selections,...
NFL
KELOLAND

Sjerven drafted by the Lynx in WNBA Draft

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — USD’s Hannah Sjerven was taken as the 28th pick in the third round of the WNBA Draft. She was drafted by the Minnesota Lynx. Sjerven received national attention during USD’s run to the Sweet 16. She scored 53 points in their three NCAA Tournament games. The 6’2 center averaged 15.1 […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

Jackrabbit softball shuts out Kansas City 9-0

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State softball picked up its fourth straight Summit League shutout with a 9-0 victory in six innings over Kansas City Friday afternoon at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. A trio of Jackrabbit home runs and a three-hit pitching performance by Grace Glanzer helped the Jackrabbits move to 27-10 on the […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

SDSU softball takes down Kansas City twice on Saturday

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – South Dakota State softball kept its home record perfect Saturday with a pair of walk-off victories over Kansas City at the Jackrabbit Softball Stadium. SDSU took game one over the Roos 10-2 in six innings after walk-off single by Mia Jarecki followed by a 1-0 win in game two behind Rozelyn […]
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy