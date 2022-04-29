Chiefs trade with Patriots, select Trent McDuffie

LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) — The Kansas City Chiefs were set to pick 29 and 30 in the first round, but they traded up to pick no. 21 to select Washington corner back, Trent McDuffie.

The Chiefs sent picks 29, 94 and 121 to the Patriots in exchange for the 21st pick.

It’s no surprise that the Chiefs selected McDuffie, a player that can add to the secondary. Kansas City was hoping to add to their defensive back core and now they’ve got McDuffie, who fell a few spots to no. 21.

The Chiefs next pick is set for no. 30 in the first round.

