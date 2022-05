SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers are aware of the narratives. The franchise hasn’t won a playoff series in 26 years going back to the 1996 Eastern Conference finals, by far the longest active drought in the NHL. They won the Presidents’ Trophy this season, and the last 10 teams that finished a full 82-game season with the league’s best record failed to win the Stanley Cup. And almost nobody on Florida’s roster knows what it’s like to win a title.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO