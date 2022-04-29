ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens trade 'Hollywood' Brown, 3rd-rounder to Cardinals for 23rd pick

By Alex Chippin
Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens traded wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and a third-round pick (No. 100 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft to the Arizona Cardinals for the 23rd overall pick. Brown is coming off his first career 1,000-yard season. He operated as a vertical threat throughout his three...

