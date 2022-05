Rep. Adam Kinzinger teased how he and fellow members of the Jan. 6 committee "know some things" about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. During an appearance Sunday on CBS News's Face the Nation, the Illinois Republican reacted to leaked text messages released by CNN in which Greene spoke to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about some members pushing for martial law, and her lawyer in a lawsuit to get her off the 2022 ballot insisting the congresswoman was a "victim" of the Capitol riot.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO