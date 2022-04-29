ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White House correspondents’ dinner festivities kick off with tech- and media-focused event

By Rebecca Klar
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
Technology, media and political leaders gathered at the annual Bytes and Bylines party Thursday to kick off the return of the White House correspondents’ dinner weekend.

Attendees crowded the Ambassador of Ireland’s residence, flowing into the outdoor garden area. Among the crowd were Chasten Buttigieg, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.), Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce.

CBS’s Norah O’Donnell and CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Abby Phillip were also at the party, which was co-hosted by Allen Gannett, De’Ara Balenger, Eric Kuhn, Susanna Quinn, Sarah Kate Ellis and Stellene Volandes and sponsored by GLAAD and Town & Country.

Irish Ambassador to the U.S. Daniel Mulhall toasted the journalists in attendance, as well as those around the world putting themselves in harm’s way to report the truth at a time of rising misinformation, and led the attendees in a moment of pause to recognize the tragedy ongoing in Ukraine.

GLAAD CEO Sarah Kate Ellis urged journalists to help the organization in their efforts to fight back against misinformation by holding people accountable for the rhetoric they use and to clear false narratives.

