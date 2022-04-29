ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Billy Chemirmir found guilty of capital murder

By J.D. Miles
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nV7oq_0fNbziZB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CKdIV_0fNbziZB00
'Justice prevailed:' Billy Chemirmir found guilty of capital murder 02:51

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - He's believed to responsible for more murders in North Texas than anyone else ever to face prosecution.

Billy Chemirmir will spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury found him guilty of one out of 2 dozen suspected murders.

This was a stunningly fast verdict for a capital murder trial.

The jury deliberated less than an hour, a testament to the overwhelming evidence against Billy Chemirmir.

Billy Chemirmir showed no visible sign of emotion when the jury foreman announced the guilty verdict in the courtroom after 4 days of testimony.

But there was a lot of emotion on display among dozens of family members of elderly women who investigators say were smothered to death with their pillows inside area senior living centers.

Mary Jo Jennings, a daughter of one victim, said, "On behalf of the many victims, we are incredibly relieved that justice is finally here, especially after the mistrial 5 months ago."

That mistrial last year, because of one holdout juror, forced the victims' families to testify again about the horror of finding out that the deaths of their elderly loved ones were not from natural causes, but instead at the hands of the 45-year-old Kenyan immigrant who would then steal their valuables.

Dallas County DA John Creuzot delivered the state's closing argument and held up one of the pillows used as a murder weapon. "This man was one of the worst serial killers this century and one of the worst in history."

Chemirmir was only tried for one murder, but is accused of as many as 24. He was caught because one victim survived and cell phone data linked him to others.

Former Dallas Cowboy Cliff Harris is the son in law of one of the victims. "...Justice prevailed. And I know our whole group is so happy."

The murders have turned a harsh spotlight on security at retirement villages that these family members say was horribly inadequate because residents reported on multiple occasions that Chemirmir was trespassing.

Lori Delahunty, another victim's daughter, said, "We hope that... that these communities wake up and hold themselves accountable. That when the residents go to the management and say, 'Listen, there's a trespasser or this person doesn't look right,' that they don't dismiss it."

Even though this verdict carries a life sentence with no possibility of parole there will be a second capital murder trial to ensure that if this conviction is for some reason reversed on appeal, Chemirmir will never get out of prison.

Comments / 12

Clara Mohr
3d ago

He doesn't deserve the right to take another breath, while death ends his life he doesn't suffer as those he killed and their families.

Reply
9
Jason Mahaffey
3d ago

How did justice prevail? could only find him guilty of 1, not 24! If he ever gets out, will be YET ANOTHER FAILURE!!

Reply(2)
7
Related
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BigCountryHomepage

Three more arrested in capital murder investigation

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has made three additional arrests on the ongoing capital murder investigation of a 37-year-old man. Nallely Belmares, Josias Hernandez and Juan Duñes were arrested in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Teodoro Martinez. According to a post by Sheriff Eddie Guerra, the three […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dallas County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Murder#Violent Crime#Justice#Kenyan
WJTV 12

Yazoo City man convicted of raping daughter

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
YAZOO CITY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
113K+
Followers
21K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy