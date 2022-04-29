ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

3 arrested for aggravated murder in Auglaize County

By Todd Cummins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree people are in custody, facing aggravated murder charges in Auglaize County. Auglaize County Sheriff Michael Vorhees says his detectives are currently investigating the death of 36-year-old Timothy Hovanec, whose...

