San Diego, CA

Brian Maryott runs for 49th Congressional District race

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Multiple candidates are currently battling in North County’s 49th Congressional District...

San Diego weekly Reader

Why is the San Diego Union Tribune smearing East County?

On April 22 San Diego Union Tribune columnist Charles T. Clark wrote East San Diego County has an “appetite for racism.” The U-T published the warnings he said a barber gave him when he arrived in San Diego four years ago about “Klantee,” and that he should “probably try to avoid East County.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ash Jurberg

The Orange County man giving away billions

I write about billionaires, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. These articles look at how they built their businesses and developed their wealth. But when I write these articles, readers always comment and ask me what these billionaires do to give back to their community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

SoCal water shortage emergency declared, outdoor watering restricted

A water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials for the first time ever on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California implemented an “Emergency Water Conservation Program,” restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Chula Vista, California

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Years ago, they created a burger that they hoped San Diego would fall in love with as much as they had. Today, they proudly serve that same burger, which is the foundation of their business. Their famed burgers, including the "Original Balboa," are available at their new Chula Vista store. Add a house salad to your order to round off your meal.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

'Say Gay Prom' kicks off Saturday night in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Alan Acevedo remembers when he went to prom back in 2004. "I remember getting to go to prom with a boy when I was in high school feeling a lot of stress and the way they cleared the dance floor because they didn’t want to be around us. I think that now there is no stigma and people can be themselves authentically," said Acevedo with the North County LGBTQ Resource Center.
OCEANSIDE, CA

