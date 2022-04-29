Awards for the 105th Joplin Area Chamber banquet

KOAM Image

JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce honors companies and teachers for their dedication to the community.

The Chamber announced awards this evening during its 105th annual banquet. It took place at Missouri Southern State University’s Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.

Awards

Milestone Members sponsored by Freeman Health System

Celebrating commitment and dedication in the business community, the Chamber recognizes and honors its Milestone Members.

50 Years of Membership

Edward Jones – Dan L. Stanley

Joplin Stone Company

Schaeffler Group USA Inc.

40 Years of Membership

ADC Dental Group

Arrow Box Company of Joplin

Churchwell Hedman Tax Group

Community Bank & Trust (CBT)

Joplin Fire Protection Company, Inc.

Joplin Schools

PRO 100, Inc., REALTORS

30 Years of Membership

Club 609

Community Support Services of Missouri

Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area

Employer Advantage

General Mills

Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland

Great Southern Bank

Hardy, Wrestler and Associates, CPAs, P.C.

Johnson Floor & Home Carpet One

Joplin Metro Credit Union

Names and Numbers

20 Years of Membership

American Red Cross of Southern Missouri

AMI Radio Group

Braeckel’s Development Corporation

Branco Enterprises, Inc.

Consolidated Electrical Distributors

Continental Banquet & Catering Services

Culligan of Joplin

Federal Protection, Inc.

Frank Fletcher Auto Group

Higdon Florist

Home Pro

Jasper Products, LLC

Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity & Restore

Joplin NALA Read

LaFerla Wilson Orthodontics

Lancaster Signs

METS Ambulance

Mid-Missouri Bank

Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad

Oasis Salon & Day Spa

Ozark Gateway Association of REALTORS

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States

Rotary of Joplin – Daybreak Club

Show Me the Ozarks Magazine

Silver Creek Assisted Living

Soroptimist International of Joplin

The Alliance of Southwest Missouri

Wireless Connections

Wisper ISP, Inc.

10 Years of Membership

Adelmo Family Care LLC

ALDI

Aspire Scholarship Program

Sharon Beshore

Binky Guy Textiles

Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks

CDL Electric Company, Inc.

City Pointe Beauty Academy

Corner Greer & Associates, Inc.

Counseling Associates of the Four States LLC

Forest Park Baptist Church

Hedman Chiropractic, LLC

Herrman Lumber Company

Home Instead Senior Care

Insurance Benefits Consultants, LLC

Jasper County University of Missouri Extension

Joplin Area Ministerial Alliance

Joplin Sports Authority

L & R Supply, LLC

Pioneer Warehouse & Logistics, Inc.

Roper Honda

Roper KIA

S & S Computers

Sapp Design Associates Architects, P.C.

SideCars, Inc.

Springfield Striping & Sealing

Terrace Green Apartments

Westside Collision Tire & Auto LLC

Wild About Water!

Young Professional of the Year

Luke Gibson, The Glenn Group

Golden Apple Awards sponsored by Liberty Utilities

Sixty-seven educators from Joplin’s public and private schools were nominated by students, parents, and coworkers. The Golden Apple Awards program, in its 37th year, is designed to recognize excellence and passion in the teaching profession.

K-2nd Grade – Erica Doennig, Irving Elementary School

3rd-5th Grade – Margie Black, St. Mary’s Elementary School

6th-8th Grade – Darren Morgan, South Middle School

9th-12th Grade – Erin Fledderman, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School

Business of the Year sponsored by BKD, CPAs & Advisors

The Business of the Year Awards program recognizes the importance of small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to the economy, job growth, and creation of new products and services.

1-50 Employee Category

Abernathy Roofing and Construction

51+ Employee Category

Ozark Center

Not-for-Profit Category

Connect2Culture

Outstanding Citizen of the Year sponsored by Southwest Missouri Bank

Each year, one Outstanding Citizen is chosen by the past three Outstanding Citizens of the Year and three previous Chamber Chairmen of the Board, based upon their commitment to the Joplin community.

Harry M Cornell, Jr.

Sponsors and Thanks

The 103rd Annual Banquet was made possible by the following sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Owens Corning

Gold Sponsor: Downstream Casino Resort

Silver Sponsor and Centerpiece Sponsor: SNC Squared

Venue Sponsor: Missouri Southern State University

Entertainment: Dr. G and The Tall Man

Master of Ceremonies: Mrs. Michelle Holloman

Additional thanks to:

Fresh Ideas at MSSU

MSSU KGCS-TV

12 Eighty-One Photography

Barry Linduff Pre-Show on Facebook Live

Reggie Powers, Lisa Olliges-Green, and VSM Joplin for entertainment on stage

