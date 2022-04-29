Awards for the 105th Joplin Area Chamber banquet
JOPLIN, Mo. – The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce honors companies and teachers for their dedication to the community.
The Chamber announced awards this evening during its 105th annual banquet. It took place at Missouri Southern State University’s Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Awards
Milestone Members sponsored by Freeman Health System
Celebrating commitment and dedication in the business community, the Chamber recognizes and honors its Milestone Members.
50 Years of Membership
- Edward Jones – Dan L. Stanley
- Joplin Stone Company
- Schaeffler Group USA Inc.
40 Years of Membership
- ADC Dental Group
- Arrow Box Company of Joplin
- Churchwell Hedman Tax Group
- Community Bank & Trust (CBT)
- Joplin Fire Protection Company, Inc.
- Joplin Schools
- PRO 100, Inc., REALTORS
30 Years of Membership
- Club 609
- Community Support Services of Missouri
- Economic Security Corporation of Southwest Area
- Employer Advantage
- General Mills
- Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland
- Great Southern Bank
- Hardy, Wrestler and Associates, CPAs, P.C.
- Johnson Floor & Home Carpet One
- Joplin Metro Credit Union
- Names and Numbers
20 Years of Membership
- American Red Cross of Southern Missouri
- AMI Radio Group
- Braeckel’s Development Corporation
- Branco Enterprises, Inc.
- Consolidated Electrical Distributors
- Continental Banquet & Catering Services
- Culligan of Joplin
- Federal Protection, Inc.
- Frank Fletcher Auto Group
- Higdon Florist
- Home Pro
- Jasper Products, LLC
- Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity & Restore
- Joplin NALA Read
- LaFerla Wilson Orthodontics
- Lancaster Signs
- METS Ambulance
- Mid-Missouri Bank
- Missouri & Northern Arkansas Railroad
- Oasis Salon & Day Spa
- Ozark Gateway Association of REALTORS
- Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Four States
- Rotary of Joplin – Daybreak Club
- Show Me the Ozarks Magazine
- Silver Creek Assisted Living
- Soroptimist International of Joplin
- The Alliance of Southwest Missouri
- Wireless Connections
- Wisper ISP, Inc.
10 Years of Membership
- Adelmo Family Care LLC
- ALDI
- Aspire Scholarship Program
- Sharon Beshore
- Binky Guy Textiles
- Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks
- CDL Electric Company, Inc.
- City Pointe Beauty Academy
- Corner Greer & Associates, Inc.
- Counseling Associates of the Four States LLC
- Forest Park Baptist Church
- Hedman Chiropractic, LLC
- Herrman Lumber Company
- Home Instead Senior Care
- Insurance Benefits Consultants, LLC
- Jasper County University of Missouri Extension
- Joplin Area Ministerial Alliance
- Joplin Sports Authority
- L & R Supply, LLC
- Pioneer Warehouse & Logistics, Inc.
- Roper Honda
- Roper KIA
- S & S Computers
- Sapp Design Associates Architects, P.C.
- SideCars, Inc.
- Springfield Striping & Sealing
- Terrace Green Apartments
- Westside Collision Tire & Auto LLC
- Wild About Water!
- Young Professional of the Year
- Luke Gibson, The Glenn Group
Golden Apple Awards sponsored by Liberty Utilities
Sixty-seven educators from Joplin’s public and private schools were nominated by students, parents, and coworkers. The Golden Apple Awards program, in its 37th year, is designed to recognize excellence and passion in the teaching profession.
- K-2nd Grade – Erica Doennig, Irving Elementary School
- 3rd-5th Grade – Margie Black, St. Mary’s Elementary School
- 6th-8th Grade – Darren Morgan, South Middle School
- 9th-12th Grade – Erin Fledderman, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School
Business of the Year sponsored by BKD, CPAs & Advisors
The Business of the Year Awards program recognizes the importance of small businesses and not-for-profit organizations to the economy, job growth, and creation of new products and services.
- 1-50 Employee Category
- Abernathy Roofing and Construction
- 51+ Employee Category
- Ozark Center
- Not-for-Profit Category
- Connect2Culture
Outstanding Citizen of the Year sponsored by Southwest Missouri Bank
Each year, one Outstanding Citizen is chosen by the past three Outstanding Citizens of the Year and three previous Chamber Chairmen of the Board, based upon their commitment to the Joplin community.
- Harry M Cornell, Jr.
Sponsors and Thanks
The 103rd Annual Banquet was made possible by the following sponsors:
Presenting Sponsor: Owens Corning
Gold Sponsor: Downstream Casino Resort
Silver Sponsor and Centerpiece Sponsor: SNC Squared
Venue Sponsor: Missouri Southern State University
Entertainment: Dr. G and The Tall Man
Master of Ceremonies: Mrs. Michelle Holloman
Additional thanks to:
Fresh Ideas at MSSU
MSSU KGCS-TV
12 Eighty-One Photography
Barry Linduff Pre-Show on Facebook Live
Reggie Powers, Lisa Olliges-Green, and VSM Joplin for entertainment on stage
