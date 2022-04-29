ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Escambia Co. Fire Rescue lieutenant retires after 44 years of service

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1Jwo_0fNbyKgU00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After 44 years of service to the community as a firefighter, a lieutenant with the Escambia County Fire Rescue has retired.

There was a special retirement ceremony Thursday for John Van Matre.

Pensacola Crawfish Festival: 19,000 pounds of crawfish, live music, vendors and more

He’s been a firefighter since he was 16 years old when he volunteered with the fire department in Ferry Pass. He spent the last 21 years with ECFR after starting his professional firefighting career in Fort Walton Beach.

“Gentlemen, it has been an honor to work with you, for some of you, and I just pray that God continues to bless y’all and to keep you safe,” he said during the ceremony.

He looks forward to spending more time with his wife, three children and three grandchildren.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRG News 5

Missing and endangered adult out of Escambia County

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Facebook a man is missing and endangered. Reginald Leon Adams, 62, went missing out of Pensacola on Thursday. According to Escambia County Sheriffs, Adams was last seen on Thursday, April 28, on the 7800 block of Sumpter Street around 8 a.m. Adams was last seen […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Body found in Escambia County, Fla

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola said a body was discovered between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. The body was found at the edge of the woods at Marlene Drive and Cerny Road. Officials said the homeless population does frequent the area. Officials also said the body […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
City
Ferry Pass, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Escambia County, FL
Sports
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Pensacola, FL
Sports
Pensacola, FL
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman accused of not paying bill, hits employee with car

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after she allegedly ran over a restaurant employee after skipping out on her bill. Sharda Winston, 31, was arrested after officers were called Bamboo Steakhouse at Cody Road for a robbery.  Officers determined that Winston and her children ate at the Steakhouse, but only paid for […]
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Fire Department#Lieutenant#Escambia Co#Ecfr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Dashcam shows fireball across sky in Mississippi

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – NASA and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) confirmed that a fireball could be heard in South Mississippi on Wednesday, April 27. NASA believes the meteor was about a foot in diameter, weighing about 90 pounds. Officials believe it traveled parallel to the Mississippi River at about 55,000 miles per […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Theodore woman identified as suspect in Pascagoula shooting

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Pascagoula Police took a Theodore woman into custody for a shooting that occurred Wednesday, April 27 near Cambridge Drive.  Ebony Spivery is a suspect in a shooting that happened at about 5:30 p.m. near the 5100 block of Cambridge Drive. No one was injured during the shooting, according to a Facebook […]
PASCAGOULA, MS
WKRG News 5

Woman charged for Dollar General fire in Mobile

UPDATE(1:55 p.m.) — Ramona Timmons, 52, was arrested and charged with arson in the first degree. MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire-Rescue Department confirmed a woman went into the Dollar General on Azalea Road and Government Boulevard started a fire inside the store Monday morning. According to MFRD the fire was reported around 10:53 a.m. […]
MOBILE, AL
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol reported one woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash occurred Wednesday night. FHP says the crash happened around 10 p.m. last night on State Road 85 in Crestview. The Sedan the woman was driving was heading northbound on SR 85 approaching Shoal River bridge. During which she lost […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Mississippi men wanted for murder, considered armed and dangerous

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
LELAND, MS
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy