Steelers take Pitt quarterback Pickett in 1st round of NFL Draft

The Steelers picked Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett No. 20 in the NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their pick of the quarterback litter when it was their turn in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Or should it be, their Pickett of the litter?

The first quarterback off the board was Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, who went to the Steelers with the No. 20 overall selection. The Steelers chose him instead of Liberty’s Malik Willis.

The Steelers met with all of the top passers, attending pro days for Mississippi’s Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder and North Carolina’s Sam Howell in addition to Pickett and Willis.

“We circled the globe — or at least the United States — for the last several months, exploring and researching,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “It’s funny we ended up with the guy from next door.”

Given that the Steelers and Panthers share the same practice facility, general manager Kevin Colbert and Tomlin were well aware of Pickett’s attributes.

“He’s special,” Colbert said. “Obviously, we had Kenny valued the most because we took him first.”

Pickett is the first quarterback selected by the Steelers in the first round since Ben Roethlisberger went No. 11 overall in 2004. Now, he has a chance to be Roethlisberger’s successor.

“Every time we walked up the two practice fields on the far end (the Pitt side), I envisioned being on the two practice fields as soon as you walk out of the facility,” Pickett said. “I’m right where I want to be, and where I knew I would be. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Pickett said he is excited to stay put after spending his last five years attending Pitt.

“When I saw that 412 number,” Pickett said, “I was overwhelmed.”

Pickett, a fifth-year senior and record-setting passer for the Panthers, will join a quarterback room that includes free agent signee Mitch Trubisky and incumbent backup Mason Rudolph. Trubisky was signed to a two-year contract to compete with Rudolph for the starting job.

Where does that leave Pickett?

“He’ll be given an opportunity to compete, certainly,” Tomlin said.

Based on his age, Pickett likely wasn’t drafted as a developmental quarterback. He turns 24 in June.

“I know what I can do,” Pickett said. “I’m confident about how hard I work. Sooner or later, I’m going to get to where I want to get to. I’ve got a lot of great guys I can learn from in the organization.”

Tomlin said Pickett’s precision passing — he complete 67% of his throws last season — and anticipation made him the top quarterback on the Steelers’ draft board. While Willis was the most mobile quarterback in the draft, a trait that Tomlin said he coveted in Roethlisberger’s successor, Pickett rushed for 241 yards last season.

“I like his mobility,” Tomlin said, smiling. “I’m going to ask that he slide when he gets in certain circumstances.”

With the Steelers, Pickett will be reunited with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Pickett was recruited to Pitt by Canada, who left for LSU before getting a chance to call plays for the young passer.

Pickett thinks he’s a good for Canada’s system.

“It’s the diversity of it,” he said. “He has the quarterback in the pocket, he gets the guys on the move. I feel that is an underrated part of my game. I feel like I do a really good job outside the pocket and making plays. He does that with his play designs. I feel I do all the great things that he wants.”

A second-team All-American and the ACC Player of the Year, Pickett became the 11th Pitt quarterback drafted, the first since Nathan Peterman went in the fifth round to Buffalo in 2017. He is the first Pitt player taken in the first round since Aaron Donald went to the Rams with the 13th overall pick in 2014.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Pickett is only the second Pitt quarterback to go in the first round, joining Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino, who was taken by the Miami Dolphins in 1983.

Despite having the smallest hands — 8.5 inches — of any quarterback in his class, Pickett started 49 games in five seasons at Pitt, beginning with the 24-14 upset of then-No. 2 Miami in the last game of his freshman season (2017).

The Steelers’ brass was not concerned about Pickett’s hand size.

“Honestly,” Colbert said, “I never paid attention to it.”

Pickett finished his Pitt career as the school’s all-time leader in passing yards (12,303), completions (1,045), total offense (13,112 yards), 300-yard passing games (16), 400-yard passing games (five) and passing touchdowns (81).

Before the draft started, a moment of silence was held for Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who died April 9.

Defense ruled the early portion of the draft with the first five picks representing that side of the ball. Offensive players then went with the next seven picks.

Carolina started the run on offense, but the Panthers, who were rumored to be in the quarterback mix, took N.C. State offensive lineman Ickey Ekwonu.

The first wide receiver — another position of interest for the Steelers — went with the No. 8 pick when Atlanta took USC’s Drake London. Five more receivers went before the Steelers were on the clock.

A flurry of trades provided more intrigue. New Orleans, Detroit, Philadelphia, Houston, Washington and Tennessee were all involved in deals.

Yet, no quarterbacks were taken.

Picking immediately ahead of the Steelers, the Saints selected tackle Trevor Penning, leaving all of the quarterbacks available.

“I had pretty good feeling when got to 20 it would be the call,” Pickett said. “As soon as the Saints pick went in, I got the call. I’m kind of speechless.”