Kingsport unveils new downtown artwork by students

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A new piece of artwork has been unveiled in downtown Kingsport.

The banner called Diversity Through Little Eyes and is made up of students’ artwork. Students were asked to create what diversity means to them.

“We want to be a welcoming community and the best way is through children’s eyes because they see things so differently and sometimes better than adults do,” Vanessa Bennett, executive director of opportunity and talent development.

The banner can be found on the side of the State Theater on East Market Street.

