ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Perfect Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6

By PETER FINNEY Jr.
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4GAP_0fNbxzOi00
Suns Pelicans Basketball Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Chris Paul has accomplished so many things in his 17 NBA seasons that it’s nearly impossible to rank his Mount Rushmore moments.

Short of a title, perfection, however, might be hard to beat.

Paul was 14 for 14 — the most field goals without a miss in an NBA playoff game — in the Phoenix Suns' 115-109, series-ending victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night.

“I had no clue,” said Paul, the former Pelican who finished with 33 points and eight assists. “I think maybe at halftime I said I might have to shoot a little more. But throughout the game, I was literally managing the game. I wasn’t taking heat checks. I don’t shoot enough to have heat checks.”

The top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to finish off the Pelicans in six games. Phoenix set up a second-round series with Dallas, a 98-96 winner at Utah in another Game 6 later Thursday.

Paul led Phoenix to victories by scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter of Games 1 and 3 after trying to distribute the ball to teammates in the first three quarters. Suns coach Monty Williams said it was difficult to rank Paul’s achievements as a scorer, leader and game manager.

“I can’t even say because he’s done it so many times,” Williams said. “This is probably No. 1 because it just happened, and I knew how special New Orleans is to him. He cares deeply about the city and the fans and the children. It’s probably No. 1 because it just happened,”

Booker had no problem framing Paul’s performance.

“Nobody’s seen this — 14 for 14,” Booker said. “This is the first time for all of us.”

Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer that gave the Suns the lead for good — fittingly, with an assist from Paul.

After Brandon Ingram gave New Orleans its final lead, 104-103, on a reverse baseline layup with 2:00 left, Paul found Booker unguarded on the left wing, and he made the 3-pointer to put Phoenix ahead 106-104 with 1:42 left.

Booker played for the first time in nine days since straining his right hamstring after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2. He scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

“It was really nice to have him back,” Paul said. “All that pressure they’ve been doing against us the whole series, especially the last three games, was tough. (Booker) was on that left wing, and I don’t know if they forgot or didn’t realize who he was, but I saw how they were shifted.”

“It caught me off guard, too,” Booker said. “You don’t normally get clean looks like that.”

Deandre Ayton had 22 points for Phoenix on 10-of-12 shooting.

The Suns erased the 10-point halftime deficit by making 13 of their first 14 shots in the third quarter to take a 77-74 lead. At that point, Paul was 10 of 10 from the field and Ayton was 6 of 6. Paul had 13 points in the quarter, but New Orleans used an 11-5 run to take an 85-82 lead into the final period.

Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points and 11 assists.

New Orleans coach Willie Green, one of Paul’s closest friends, said he didn’t have to be told about how special Paul’s 14-of-14 night was.

“Don’t remind me of that right now,” he said, smiling. “I’m proud we stood the test. I couldn’t ask for any better effort.”

TIP INS

Suns: Williams said Booker ramped up his conditioning while nursing a hamstring injury by playing one-on-one with assistant coach Jarrett Jack in the last several days. “He’s been on the floor with Jack a few times, doing the best he can to get to that point,” Williams said.

Pelicans: The Pelicans outrebounded the Suns 279-215 in the series.

The Suns and Mavericks will open the second round Monday night in Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Ayton, Booker lead top-seeded Suns past Mavericks 121-114

PHOENIX — (AP) — After a brief hiatus, the Phoenix Suns that bulldozed through the regular-season schedule made an appearance on Monday night. Deandre Ayton scored 25 points, Devin Booker added 23 and the top-seeded Suns rolled to a 121-114 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals.
PHOENIX, AZ
Action News Jax

Supporting cast key in semifinal battle between Ja-Steph

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (AP) — Klay Thompson savored the moment by spending a few minutes on the court after a roller-coaster of emotions during the final minute. He hit the game-winning 3-pointer — only to miss two free throws before getting back on defense to force Ja Morant to miss a layup, giving Golden State a 117-116 win. It's not a championship, but was a huge win for the Warriors and more so for Thompson because of the injuries he's battled through the past two years.
MEMPHIS, TN
Action News Jax

Kobe Bryant rookie jersey expected to fetch millions at auction

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — A rookie jersey worn in play by the late Kobe Bryant is expected to sell for at least $3 million in an auction that closes June 4. David Kohler of SCP Auctions told NBC Sports on Saturday that the 1996-97 jersey, which was also worn during two playoff games, could attract bids as high as $5 million.
NBA
Action News Jax

AP source: WNBA to honor Griner with decal on teams' floor

The WNBA will honor Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner with a floor decal, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Monday night. The league’s Board of Governors also approved Phoenix paying Griner’s $228,000 salary — the WNBA max — and not have it count against the Mercury's salary cap, a different person familiar with the decision told the AP. Both people spoke on condition of anonymity because the decisions haven’t been announced publicly.
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Utah State
Action News Jax

Vaccinated Yankees bring full roster, win streak to Toronto

TORONTO — (AP) — All members of the New York Yankees’ active roster were permitted to cross the border into Canada for a three-game series in Toronto against the Blue Jays beginning Monday night, indicating they are vaccinated against COVID-19. “This is obviously what I had hoped for,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Fortunate that we’re in the position that we’re all able to be here.”
MLB
Action News Jax

Cards' Hopkins suspended 6 games for violating PED policy

The Arizona Cardinals are going to have to figure out a way to score points and win games without their top receiver. Three-time All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league announced Monday. Hopkins issued a statement...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Jarrett Jack
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Willie Green
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers game vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: TV, time, radio info for series opener

Detroit Tigers (7-14) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (9-13) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Tigers radio affiliates). Weather forecast: Chance of rain, mid-50s. Probable pitchers: Tigers RHP Michael Pineda (1-1, 3.60 ERA) vs. Pirates RHP Bryse Wilson (0-0, 4.70 ERA). TIGERS TAKEAWAYS:How Detroit crafted MLB's best bullpen in April. NEWSLETTER:Is...
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
94K+
Followers
100K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy