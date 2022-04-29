Police shooting investigation underway after barricaded suspect fires from Truckton home

EL PASO COUNTY — A barricaded suspect who fired at El Paso County Sheriff's Office deputies is presumed to be dead after deputies shot back at the suspect.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, threatened a family member and former significant other, which violated a restraining order, according to Lt. Deborah Mynatt with the sheriff's office.

Fountain police officers pulled the suspect over due to a traffic violation, but the suspect took off.

Police were able to identify the suspect and track the person to a known address near the corner of Boone Road and Night Train Lane just after 6 p.m. Thursday. The suspect fired one shot at El Paso County deputies, Mynatt said.

Additional deputies responded to set up a containment area around the home, and everyone living in the area was advised to secure their home and stay away from doors and windows.

Approximately an hour and a half later, the suspect allegedly resumed firing at deputies.

About three hours after the incident began, a fire started at the home that became fully involved, and multiple fire units responded to the scene.

At some point during the incident, two deputies fired into the home, though Mynatt did not clarify when this occurred.

About half of the home was consumed by the fire, and it collapsed as a result. Mynatt said the sheriff's office believes the suspect is dead within the home. Deputies haven't been able to confirm someone was still inside as of Thursday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will investigate the incident and report findings to the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office for review.