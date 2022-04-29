ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA: WILDFIRE: FIREFIGHTER TRAINEES SHARPEN SKILLS

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xR7OE_0fNbxgs900

Nearly 30 people are training to put out fires in California.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
Wyoming News

Lemonade out of lemons: Inflation and supply chain problems prompting innovation

Inflation and supply chain problems are prompting innovation and business ideas while pushing farmers to embrace more technology and change. Necessity is the mother of invention, according to the old English proverb born from Plato’s writing in the “Republic.” Necessity is confronting consumers, farmers and small businesses in spades as the U.S. economy faces 40-year highs with inflation and pandemic-induced supply chain shortages arising again with Chinese COVID-19 shutdowns. ...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy