MOOS: SHARK BITES CAMERA

Related
Watch a lobster in a trap fight an octopus
Talk about a cage match! Watch lobster vs. octopus in a lobster trap. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports.
Highly Venomous Snake Slithers Around Florida Home: 'Throw the House Away'
Bodycam footage captured the snake slithering around the room as an officer attempted to capture it.
What Does a White Towel or Bag on a Broken-Down Car Mean?
Here's what a white towel or paper bag symbolizes when found planted or wrapped around a broken-down or abandoned car.
Incredibly Rare Giant Fish Caught in Ozarks, Thrown Back Into Lake
Troy Staggs found himself in a 47-minute long battle with the huge fish, which measured 4.6 feet and weighed around 55 pounds.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen with a fishing magnet found a safe full of cash. And then he returned it all to its owner.
A new trend in treasure hunting called magnet fishing has blown up over the past two years, evidenced by an explosion of YouTube channels covering the hobby. Magnet fishing is a pretty simple activity. Hobbyists attach high-powered magnets to strong ropes, drop them into waterways and see what they attract.
Swine dining: crocodiles are thriving in the NT and it could be because of feral pigs
The exponential increase in saltwater crocodile populations in the Northern Territory in recent decades may be partly a result of them preying on feral pigs, new research suggests. Scientists who have analysed the diets of saltwater crocodiles in the Territory believe the reptiles have shifted from marine prey to predominantly...
Adopted puppy takes first walk with new family and digs up treasure worth nearly $8,000
He's a regular gold retriever.
CT: MAN CATCHES BLACK BEAR INSIDE CAR (ON CAM)
One man in Cornwall had a different kind of visitor sneak into his car over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ohmymag.co.uk
These are two main reasons why your dog stares at you
While we love our dogs as much as we can, their stares can confuse us at times. If you have a dog, you’d know it spends most of its time staring at you. Their stares could mean that they want something from you or they want to be left alone. Canine behaviourist and trainer, Adem Fehmi, from Barking Heads spoke to The Mirror and categorised a dog’s stare into two main categories. However, Adam does emphasise that approaching a dog should be done only after judging their body language to avoid any unfortunate events.
PETS・
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0