St. John Bosco grad Trent McDuffie selected 21st overall in 2022 NFL Draft by Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs selected St. John Bosco grad Trent McDuffie with the 21st overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

McDuffie was a first team All-PAC-12 selection last season at the University of Washington after making 35 tackles and breaking up six passes. Opponents rarely threw his way in his junior season. McDuffie is strong in coverage and also excels in blitz packages. The St. John Bosco product intercepted two passes in his college career and forced three fumbles in three seasons.

McDuffie attended Servite High School as an underclassman before transferring to St. John Bosco ahead of the 2018 season. That year, St. John Bosco advanced to the Division 1 Southern Section championship game but lost to Mater Dei. McDuffie, also a standout special teamer in high school, returned a punt for a score in the 2018 title game.

(Photo by Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)