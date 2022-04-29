New Canaan police officer arrested on weapons, explosives charges

A New Canaan police officer is being held on $250,000 bond after being arrested on weapons and explosives charges.

Hearst Media reported David Rivera turned himself in to state police Thursday. The arrest follows a reported search of Rivera's home in Stratford, in which an illegal assault weapon was found, according to Hearst Media.

Police also reportedly found illegal explosives, said to be used by Rivera in his private business in Naugatuck that trains dogs for various organizations.

Naugatuck police confirmed they searched that business Wednesday following allegations of animal cruelty.