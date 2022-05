The Bayou Bengals are having a great week. Garth Brooks rocked Tiger Stadium and Drew Brees gave LSU an NFL-quality pregame speech. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback told them about his championship year in the NFL and related to them just how important it was for them to put on a show and set an example for the young folks out there. Something for all sports folks to enjoy.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO