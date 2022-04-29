ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

The world's most challenging cruise ship routes

By Francesca Street
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here's why some cruise ship routes, like the sandstorm-prone, narrow Suez Canal, or the windy, glacier-lined waters surrounding Alaska, are particularly difficult for cruise ship captains to...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

A Major Cruise Line is Requiring a Booster Shot

The cruise industry is truly a global industry. Cruise ships such as those operated by Royal Caribbean sail all around the world, and therefore have to deal with different health and safety protocols around the world. That’s certainly been the case since cruise ships were cautiously allowed to reopen last...
Black Enterprise

Meet the Young Black Female Navigator Who Turned Sailing the World’s Largest Tankers into a Travel Career

Capt. Sandy Campbell has circumnavigated the globe at the helm of the world’s largest gas tankers as a merchant mariner and seafarer. Being a woman in a male-dominated industry, she’s no stranger to taking on challenges and breaking down barriers. But today the young seafarer has traded her seat in the captain’s bridge for one behind a laptop screen where she curates travel experiences, coaches would-be solo travelers, and consults as a travel advisor through her newly launched website SandysSuitcase.com.
TRAVEL
Upworthy

What will the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.

Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
EARTH SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Alaska State
Alaska Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ship#Ships#Norwegian Cruise#Suez#Vehicles#Cnn Travel#P O Cruises#Princess Cruises
Salon

The Mount Everest mystery deepens: Was there an international cover-up of a dead climber's ascent?

In the spring of 2019, I led a team to the Chinese side of Mount Everest to try and solve one of mountaineering's greatest mysteries: Who really was the first to leave their boot prints on its summit? Officially, the tallest mountain on Earth was first ascended by Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on May 29, 1953. But there has always been a chance that pioneering British mountaineers George Leigh Mallory and Andrew Sandy Irvine, who were last seen at 28,200 feet on June 8th, 1924, still "going strong" for the top, might have beat them to the punch. Mallory and Irvine, wearing wool and gabardine, hobnailed leather boots and homemade oxygen sets, disappeared into a swirling cloud on that fateful day, never to be seen alive again. Ever since, the question of whether they might have made the top before falling or succumbing to the elements has stirred the collective imagination of the mountaineering world.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Most Dangerous Volcano On The Planet

It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
148K+
Post
793M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy