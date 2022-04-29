Indiana Tech advances to WHAC lacrosse title match

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – A day after earning the no. 1 ranking in the nation in the NAIA men’s lacrosse coaches poll, Indiana Tech proved they were the top dog as the Warriors took down Lawrence Tech in the WHAC Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday night at Warrior Athletic Field.

Andrew Ryan and Josh Bramley each tallied four goals to lead the Warrior while Louis Czech added three.

Tech will now host Siena Heights at 7 p.m. for the WHAC title on Saturday.

