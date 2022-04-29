ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Every Oregon Ducks player to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201FFx_0fNbwUla00

Kayvon Thibodeaux is just the latest in a long line of former Oregon Ducks to get selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

On Thursday night, Thibodeaux was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick, where he will play alongside established greats Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams in the Big Apple.

Related: Projected salary for New York Giants draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux

This is the third-straight year where Oregon has had a player taken in the first round, and the 8th in the past decade. So who are the other Pro Ducks who are in the first-round club along with Thibodeaux? Let’s take a look…

QB George Shaw (1955)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i5Ast_0fNbwUla00 Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA, FILE PHOTO; New York Giants quarterback George Shaw (15) at the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss

Overall Pick: 1 Team: Baltimore Colts

DB Jim Smith (1968)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16RVTx_0fNbwUla00 Oct 28, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jim Smith carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Trojans defeated the Ducks 28-6. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 12 Team: Washington Redskins

WR Ahmad Rashad (1972

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1KUh_0fNbwUla00 Dec 9, 1973; Atlanta, GA, USA: FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Cardinals receiver Ahmad Rashad (28), receiver Mel Gray (85), and running back Terry Metcalf (21) on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons at Atlanta Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Herb Weitman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Overall Pick: 4 Team: St. Louis Cardinals

OT Tom Drougas (1972)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472vMD_0fNbwUla00 11 Sep 1999: A general view the field taken during a game between the Oregon Ducks and the UTEP Miners at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks defeated the Miners 47-28. Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport

Overall Pick: 22 Team: Baltimore Colts

TE Russ Francis (1975)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CNgOO_0fNbwUla00 Dec 18, 1976; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis (81) in action against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum in the 1976 Divisional Playoff game. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 16 Team: New England Patriots

DB Mario Clark (1976)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9XAN_0fNbwUla00 Sep 26, 1976; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills defensive back Mario Clark (29) on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 18 Team: Buffalo Bills

OG Gary Zimmerman (1984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y4xft_0fNbwUla00 Aug 2, 2008; Canton, OH, USA; Gary Zimmerman (left) and presenter Pat Bowlen (right) pose with the bust following his enshirement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 3 Team: New York Giants

QB Chris Miller (1987)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SXBK7_0fNbwUla00 13 Dec 1987: Quarterback Chris Miller of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Rams won the game, 33-0. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

Overall Pick: 13 Team: Atlanta Falcons

DB Alex Molden (1996)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aONqF_0fNbwUla00 16 Sep 1995: Alex Molden of the Oregon Ducks and Kevin Jordan of the UCLA Bruins fight for position during a game at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Oregon won the game, 38-31. Mandatory Credit: J.D. Cuban /Allsport

Overall Pick: 11 Team: New Orleans Saints

QB Akili Smith (1999)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VDJGr_0fNbwUla00 Oregon quarterback Akili Smith points out the Washington defense prior to the snap during their PAC-10 game in Eugene, Ore., Nov. 7, 1998. Smith will be matched up against Oregon State quarterback Jonathan Smith in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, during the season finale Civil War game between the two arch-rival teams. (AP Photo/Greg Wahl-Stephens)

Overall Pick: 3 Team: Cincinnatti Bengals

QB Joey Harrington (2002)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7Hbr_0fNbwUla00 Jan 1, 2006; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback (3) Joey Harrington throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Tom Szczerbowski

Overall Pick: 3 Team: Detroit Lions

DL Haloti Ngata (2006)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MIn9A_0fNbwUla00 Nov 10, 2013; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (92) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 12 Team: Baltimore Ravens

RB Jonathan Stewart (2008)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhzrA_0fNbwUla00 Oct 20, 2007; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon running back Jonathan Stewart (28) warms up before the Ducks' game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 13 Team: Carolina Panthers

DE Dion Jordan (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PfBMu_0fNbwUla00 Nov 3, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Dion Jordan (96) shakes hands with Nike co-founder Phil Knight after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 62-51. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 3 Team: Miami Dolphins

OL Kyle Long (2013)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZzU9E_0fNbwUla00 Apr, 27, 2013; Eugene, OR, USA; Chicago Bears first round NFL draft pick Kyle Long attends the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 20 Team: Chicago Bears

QB Marcus Mariota (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLzO4_0fNbwUla00 Oct 18, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws the ball on the run against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 2 Team: Tennessee Titans

DE Arik Armstead (2015)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kpGZa_0fNbwUla00 Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Arik Armstead (9) celebrates recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 17 Team: San Francisco 49ers

DE DeForest Buckner (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=043aHC_0fNbwUla00 Dec 5, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end DeForest Buckner (44) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 Championship at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 7 Team: San Francisco 49ers

QB Justin Herbert (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ttHx_0fNbwUla00 Aug 31, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Overall Pick: 6 Team: Los Angeles Chargers

LT Penei Sewell (2021)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAqQM_0fNbwUla00 FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

Overall Pick: 7 Team: Detroit Lions

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBAOL_0fNbwUla00 FILE - Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) leaves the filed after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Opponents of the Oregon Ducks are keying in on defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, including Washington coach Jimmy Lake, who called Thibodeaux a “game-wrecker.” Seventh-ranked Oregon visits the Huskies Saturday, Nov. 6, after earning the No. 4 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of the season. But it's not just opponents paying attention: Thibodeaux is getting attention from the NFL, too. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)

Overall Pick: 5 Team: New York Giants

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Meet the Chiefs' 2022 NFL draft class

After a long three days, the Kansas City Chiefs have finally wrapped up the 2022 NFL draft. Brett Veach started off with 12 picks, but after several trades, he ended up making just 10 selections. It marks the first time in his career as general manager that he has made more than six picks in a single draft.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
California State
Corvallis, OR
Sports
City
Oakland, OR
State
Tennessee State
Local
Oregon Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
Oregon Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haloti Ngata
NBC Washington

Ron Rivera's 2022 NFL Draft Class Makes His Commanders' Strategy Clear

Rivera's 2022 draft class makes his Commanders' strategy clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Prince Caspian returned to Narnia he did so with purpose. To return a glorious land to its people and overthrow a brutish oppression. When Ron Rivera rolled into Ashburn, the stakes weren’t quite that...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chris Hinton signs as an undrafted free agent

The former five-star recruit is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps in the NFL. The Johns Creek, Georgia native is hoping to prove the doubters wrong. Christopher Hinton’s father, Chris Hinton, made seven Pro Bowls with the Indianapolis Colts during his NFL career. Christopher Hinton was in the class of 2019, along with Daxton Hill, and both of them declared early for the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#Nfl Draft#Buccaneers#American Football#The New York Giants#The Big Apple#Pro Ducks#The Los Angeles Rams#The Los Angeles Coliseum#Washington Redskins#Wr#St Louis Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia sophomore OL enters transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs redshirt sophomore offensive guard Cameron Kinnie has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Kinnie is a former three-star recruit out of Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Georgia. Kinnie redshirted during the 2020 season and did not appear in a contest during the 2021 season. Kinnie primarily played on...
SUWANEE, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks: Initial grades for each pick they made in the 2022 NFL draft

The Seattle Seahawks went into the 2022 NFL draft playing by a set of new rules and they came out with one of the best hauls in the league. By sticking to their plan, Seattle was able to double up on prospects at four critical positions for the modern game. Overall, they picked a fine group of athletes that should help rebuild their roster after the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NCAA
KVIA

Commanders draft for immediate help except for QB Sam Howell

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders spent most of their draft picking NFL-ready players who can help them improve right away. First-round receiver Jahan Dotson, second-round defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis, third-round running back Brian Robinson Jr. and most of the Day 3 selections fit that bill. Their only long-term future move came with the first pick in the fifth round when they took North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell as a developmental prospect. Howell was the sixth QB taken in the draft after being projected as a second- or third-rounder. He’ll get the chance to develop behind starter Carson Wentz and projected backup Taylor Heinicke.
ASHBURN, VA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy