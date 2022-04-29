Every Oregon Ducks player to be selected in the first round of the NFL draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is just the latest in a long line of former Oregon Ducks to get selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

On Thursday night, Thibodeaux was selected by the New York Giants with the No. 5 overall pick, where he will play alongside established greats Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams in the Big Apple.

This is the third-straight year where Oregon has had a player taken in the first round, and the 8th in the past decade. So who are the other Pro Ducks who are in the first-round club along with Thibodeaux? Let’s take a look…

QB George Shaw (1955)

Unknown date; Los Angeles, CA, USA, FILE PHOTO; New York Giants quarterback George Shaw (15) at the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams. Mandatory Credit: David Boss-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright David Boss

DB Jim Smith (1968)

Oct 28, 1967; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jim Smith carries the ball against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The Trojans defeated the Ducks 28-6. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

WR Ahmad Rashad (1972

Dec 9, 1973; Atlanta, GA, USA: FILE PHOTO; St. Louis Cardinals receiver Ahmad Rashad (28), receiver Mel Gray (85), and running back Terry Metcalf (21) on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons at Atlanta Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Herb Weitman-USA TODAY NETWORK

OT Tom Drougas (1972)

11 Sep 1999: A general view the field taken during a game between the Oregon Ducks and the UTEP Miners at the Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks defeated the Miners 47-28. Mandatory Credit: Otto Greule Jr. /Allsport

TE Russ Francis (1975)

Dec 18, 1976; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis (81) in action against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum in the 1976 Divisional Playoff game. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

DB Mario Clark (1976)

Sep 26, 1976; Tampa, FL, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills defensive back Mario Clark (29) on the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-USA TODAY Sports

OG Gary Zimmerman (1984)

Aug 2, 2008; Canton, OH, USA; Gary Zimmerman (left) and presenter Pat Bowlen (right) pose with the bust following his enshirement at the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

QB Chris Miller (1987)

13 Dec 1987: Quarterback Chris Miller of the Atlanta Falcons looks to pass the ball during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California. The Rams won the game, 33-0. Mandatory Credit: Mike Powell /Allsport

DB Alex Molden (1996)

16 Sep 1995: Alex Molden of the Oregon Ducks and Kevin Jordan of the UCLA Bruins fight for position during a game at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Oregon won the game, 38-31. Mandatory Credit: J.D. Cuban /Allsport

QB Akili Smith (1999)

Oregon quarterback Akili Smith points out the Washington defense prior to the snap during their PAC-10 game in Eugene, Ore., Nov. 7, 1998. Smith will be matched up against Oregon State quarterback Jonathan Smith in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, during the season finale Civil War game between the two arch-rival teams. (AP Photo/Greg Wahl-Stephens)

QB Joey Harrington (2002)

Jan 1, 2006; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback (3) Joey Harrington throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Tom Szczerbowski

DL Haloti Ngata (2006)

Nov 10, 2013; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (92) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

RB Jonathan Stewart (2008)

Oct 20, 2007; Seattle, WA, USA; Oregon running back Jonathan Stewart (28) warms up before the Ducks' game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

DE Dion Jordan (2013)

Nov 3, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Dion Jordan (96) shakes hands with Nike co-founder Phil Knight after the game against the Southern California Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 62-51. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

OL Kyle Long (2013)

Apr, 27, 2013; Eugene, OR, USA; Chicago Bears first round NFL draft pick Kyle Long attends the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

QB Marcus Mariota (2015)

Oct 18, 2014; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) throws the ball on the run against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

DE Arik Armstead (2015)

Jan 12, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Arik Armstead (9) celebrates recovering a fumble during the third quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2015 CFP National Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

DE DeForest Buckner (2016)

Dec 5, 2014; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end DeForest Buckner (44) celebrates after a sack in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats in the Pac-12 Championship at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Justin Herbert (2020)

Aug 31, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws prior to the game against the Auburn Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

LT Penei Sewell (2021)

FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) looks on as Oregon plays Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022)

FILE - Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) leaves the filed after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Opponents of the Oregon Ducks are keying in on defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, including Washington coach Jimmy Lake, who called Thibodeaux a “game-wrecker.” Seventh-ranked Oregon visits the Huskies Saturday, Nov. 6, after earning the No. 4 spot in the initial College Football Playoff rankings of the season. But it's not just opponents paying attention: Thibodeaux is getting attention from the NFL, too. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson, File)

