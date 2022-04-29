Drake London 'I wanted to be in Atlanta at the end of the day' | Press conference

Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 18 DAYS AGO