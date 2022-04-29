Passenger experiencing medical issue evacuated from Disney cruise ship off Grays Harbor

A 71-year-old passenger who was bleeding internally while aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship that was 180 miles off Grays Harbor, was transported by medevac to a medical facility in Portland, according to crews with Coast Guard Air Station Astoria.

At 5:21 p.m., a Coast Guard Sector Columbia River crew received a call from the ship Disney Wonder, which reported a passenger who appeared to be experiencing uncontrollable internal bleeding.

The Coast Guard requested the ship change its course and head toward Astoria, Oregon, to reduce flying distance.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew with a flight nurse on board arrived at 9:36 p.m.

The crew hoisted the passenger up and took her to Astoria, where she was taken to a medical facility in stable condition.

