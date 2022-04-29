Airbnb to allow employees to work from almost anywhere with no cut in pay

Airbnb will report first-quarter results next week. AFP/Getty Images

Airbnb Inc.

ABNB,

-4.09%

is telling employees they can now work from almost anywhere in the world without a pay cut in a move that could entice other companies to follow suit and bolster the company’s business.

Chief Executive Brian Chesky announced the new work-from-home policy in a note to staff late Thursday. The policy is designed to retain top talent and encourage other companies to offer greater flexibility, he said in an interview.

As the health crisis has reshaped the way people think about work and travel, companies are feeling their way to new, postpandemic norms. Some are deciding that having teams working together again in offices is the best way forward. Airbnb is backing a more open view of where people can work, adding fuel to a trend that could benefit its business if it leads to more people working from its rental properties.

Google parent Alphabet Inc.

GOOGL,

-3.72%

and Apple Inc.

AAPL,

-3.66%

are urging workers to return to the office a few days a week. Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

-0.18%

and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.

FB,

-2.56%

are offering greater flexibility. But a myriad of tax and other rules have generally meant that employees have had to stick to working in countries where they have legal residency. Airbnb is trying to go further than most to help its employees choose their own new normal.

Under Airbnb’s new policy, pay scales for all U.S. and Canadian employees will be standardized at the top-paying tier instead of using location-based tiers. The home-rental giant also announced that its more than 6,000 employees can work for up to three months in a year from 170 of the countries and regions the company operates in.

An expanded version of this report appears on WSJ.com.

Also popular on WSJ.com:

Travel is back, but airline and hotel workers are not.

Oil middlemen fueled Putin’s war machine. Now they’re getting out.