State College, PA

2022 NFL Draft: Jahan Dotson drafted by Washington Commanders

By Kevin McGuire
 4 days ago

One of Penn State’s top all-time wide receivers is now officially an NFL player. Jahan Dotson was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Washington Commanders with the No. 16 pick in the first round.

Dotson accounted for 2,757 career receiving yards and 25 receiving touchdowns (27 total touchdowns) in four seasons with Penn State. Dotson is Penn State’s fourth all-time leader in career receiving yards and is tied for the second-most receiving touchdowns in school history. Only Bobby Engram has more touchdowns than Dotson in Penn State history.

Dotson is the first wide receiver from Penn State to be selected in the first round since 2003 when Bryant Johnson was selected by the Arizona Cardinals with the 17th overall pick. Dotson is the fourth wide receiver from Penn State to ever be selected in the first round, joining Johnson, O.J. McDuffie (1993, Miami Dolphins), and Kenny Jackson (1984, Philadelphia Eagles).

Dotson is now the first wide receiver to be coached by James Franklin to be selected in the first round. Dotson is also Franklin’s highest-draft pick at receiver, beating out KJ Hamler (No. 46 overall in 2020) and Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt, No. 42 overall in 2014).

2022 NFL Draft Profile: WR Jahan Dotson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48bhWw_0fNbvtbQ00

